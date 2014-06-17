(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 17 Most emerging Asian currencies extended losses on Tuesday as the intensifying conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute in Ukraine hurt risk appetites, while investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting later in the day. The Indonesian rupiah led regional slides on dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign investors. India's rupee recovered some of its earlier losses as the central bank was spotted intervening to stem the currency's weakness. Early Tuesday, it fell to a seven-week low as the risk of higher oil prices from the fighting in Iraq continued to generate concerns over inflation in India, an oil importer. The Thai baht eased as foreign and local investors covered short positions in the dollar. The Singapore dollar came under pressure from disappointing May export data. The city-state's unit pared some of its slide as it secured a chart support around 1.2530 against the U.S. dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0815 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.00 101.84 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2507 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.058 30.061 +0.01 Korean won 1021.65 1020.10 -0.15 Baht 32.45 32.36 -0.28 Peso 43.87 43.92 +0.11 Rupiah 11885.00 11815.00 -0.59 Rupee 60.18 60.16 -0.04 Ringgit 3.2220 3.2250 +0.09 Yuan 6.2250 6.2250 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.00 105.28 +3.21 Sing dlr 1.2517 1.2632 +0.92 Taiwan dlr 30.058 29.950 -0.36 Korean won 1021.65 1055.40 +3.30 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.87 44.40 +1.20 Rupiah 11885.00 12160.00 +2.31 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.69 Ringgit 3.2220 3.2755 +1.66 Yuan 6.2250 6.0539 -2.75 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)