* Rupiah falls on importers; wary of intervention * Baht eases before c.bank meeting * Ringgit lower on leveraged funds; NDFs help cut losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 18 The Indonesian rupiah hit a four-month low, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as surprisingly high U.S. inflation sparked fears the Federal Reserve may take a hawkish stance at a policy meeting later in the day. The rupiah came under further pressure on dollar demand from importers and as investors sold bonds. Thailand's baht eased as foreign investors sold stocks and bonds ahead of a rate-setting meeting in Bangkok later on Wednesday. The Malaysian ringgit slid on selling from leveraged funds, while the Philippine peso fell with equities underperforming regional stocks. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4 percent, double what economists had expected, raising the risk that a separate inflation gauge watched by the Fed also pushed higher in May. The data came a day before the U.S. central bank is set to conclude a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. Accelerating inflation could prompt the Fed to consider hiking interest rates before the middle of 2015. "Unexpectedly high CPI inflation in the U.S. released overnight added to speculation that the Fed's message will become less dovish," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB, in a client note. "Markets will be increasingly concerned about the ability of weaker EMs to withstand such shift," he said, referring to emerging markets. RUPIAH The rupiah lost as much as 0.9 percent to touch 12,000 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 13, as interbank speculators joined dollar bids on the Indonesian unit's slide in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,978 per dollar, much weaker than the previous day's 11,863. The ten-year government bond yield hit 8.108 percent, its highest level since March 27. State-run banks bought the rupiah, limiting the currency's downside, although it was not clear if that was intervention by the central bank, traders said. BAHT The baht eased as foreign investors sold long-term government bonds and continued to unload Bangkok shares. Investors were awaiting the central bank's meeting later in the day, at which the monetary policy committee is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.0 percent. The monetary authority is seen cutting its 2014 economic growth forecast - from the 2.7 percent it projected in March - at the meeting, the first policy review since the May 22 military coup. However, a revision won't be revealed until June 27. RINGGIT The ringgit fell in subdued trading as leveraged funds sold the currency, tracking weakness of other Asian currencies. Some investors covered short positions in the Malaysian currency with its rebound in NDFs markets. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 44.05 per dollar, its weakest since May 29, as Manila stocks fell 0.7 percent, underperforming most of its regional peers. Investors sold the Philippine government bonds, lifting five- and ten-year yields . The peso, however, pared some of the losses on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to limit the currency's slide. The central bank governor said the monetary authority is likely to raise its inflation forecasts for this year and 2015 its Thursday policy meeting. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 102.15 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2536 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.006 30.066 +0.20 Korean won 1022.80 1021.90 -0.09 Baht 32.49 32.45 -0.14 Peso 44.05 43.87 -0.41 Rupiah 11975.00 11890.00 -0.71 Rupee 60.09 60.03 -0.09 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2215 -0.36 Yuan 6.2292 6.2269 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.28 105.28 +2.93 Sing dlr 1.2537 1.2632 +0.76 Taiwan dlr 30.006 29.950 -0.19 Korean won 1022.80 1055.40 +3.19 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 44.05 44.40 +0.78 Rupiah 11975.00 12160.00 +1.54 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2755 +1.31 Yuan 6.2292 6.0539 -2.81 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)