(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 18 The Indonesian rupiah hit a four-month low, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation heightened concerns the Federal Reserve may take a hawkish stance at a policy meeting later in the day. The rupiah lost as much as 0.9 percent to 12,000 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 13, on dollar demand from importers and as investors sold bonds. India's rupee fell as local shares lost around 1 percent and the intensifying fighting in Iraq boosted concerns about disruption to oil supply. The Philippine peso ended the local session at a six-week low of 44.12 per dollar, tracking its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards. The Malaysian ringgit slid on selling from leveraged funds. Thailand's baht eased as foreign investors sold stocks and bonds. The currency shrugged off the central bank's decision to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.0 percent as it was widely expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.18 102.15 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2536 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.063 30.066 +0.01 Korean won 1022.05 1021.90 -0.01 Baht 32.46 32.45 -0.05 Peso 44.12 43.87 -0.57 Rupiah 11990.00 11890.00 -0.83 Rupee 60.40 60.03 -0.60 Ringgit 3.2320 3.2215 -0.32 Yuan 6.2316 6.2269 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.18 105.28 +3.03 Sing dlr 1.2536 1.2632 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 30.063 29.950 -0.38 Korean won 1022.05 1055.40 +3.26 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 44.12 44.40 +0.62 Rupiah 11990.00 12160.00 +1.42 Rupee 60.40 61.80 +2.33 Ringgit 3.2320 3.2755 +1.35 Yuan 6.2316 6.0539 -2.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)