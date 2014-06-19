* BSP seen keeping rates for now, but may raise soon * Rupiah gains on short-covering, state-run banks buy * Intervention caution limits won's appreciation (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 19 Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while, reviving expectations that global investors will keep seeking higher yields in the region. The Philippine peso also advanced ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, after its governor on Wednesday warned of rising price pressures. Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won gained on short-covering. New projections suggested the Fed saw rates rising a bit more in 2015 and 2016 than it previously forecast, but officials lowered their long-term rate target. The Fed, after a two-day policy meeting, also sounded comfortable about the inflation outlook despite recent signs of a pick-up in price pressures. Earlier this week, emerging Asian currencies had fallen partly due to worries that the U.S. central bank may consider hiking interest rates earlier than expected. "The global landscape for long term rates may continue to remain capped - fueling the search for yield instead," OCBC Bank said in a client note. "To this end, expect the KRW to lead the way higher again, while the higher beta MYR may also be expected to outperform," it added, referring to the won and the ringgit. Emerging Asian currencies have been supported by expectations of more capital inflows as major central banks maintained accommodative stances, with the European Central Bank even easing monetary policy further earlier this month. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained as investors unwound bearish bets on the currency before a central bank's policy review (0800 GMT). The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to keep rates unchanged this week, but quickening inflation may lead to a hike as early as next month. On Wednesday, central bank governor Amando Tetangco said that inflation for this year and next would likely average above previous forecasts due to price pressures coming from costlier power, food and transport costs. Nine of 12 analysts polled by Reuters before Tetangco's latest comments had expected the central bank to keep rates on hold this week. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as investors covered short positions in the Indonesian currency. State-run banks also bought the rupiah, although traders were not sure if that was intervention by the central bank to support the currency. On Wednesday, the rupiah fell to its lowest level in more than four months. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,916 per dollar, firmer than the previous day's 11,978. Still, the rupiah pared some of earlier gains on dollar demand from local investors. Most of the rupiah's non-deliverable forwards turned slightly weaker from Wednesday's closes. "As we are approaching the end of the month, the rupiah is still vulnerable," a Jakarta-based trader. Dollar demand from importers in Indonesia usually increase around a month-end. WON The won advanced as investors dumped dollar holdings after the Fed's stance was seen less hawkish than expected. Caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation in the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Local importers bought dollars, limiting the currency's upside, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced in thin liquidity as speculators built up fresh bullish positions. Some investors, however, took profits from the Malaysian currency, while local companies such as importers bought dollars, traders said. "I want to stay out for moment as liquidity is super low nowadays," said an Asian bank trader in Singapore. "But I prefer to sell dollars on rally, around 3.2250," said the trader, referring to dollar's value for the ringgit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 101.92 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2488 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.983 30.071 +0.29 Korean won 1018.10 1022.40 +0.42 Baht 32.40 32.51 +0.34 Peso 43.88 44.12 +0.55 Rupiah 11915.00 11995.00 +0.67 Rupee 59.98 60.39 +0.68 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2335 +0.45 Yuan 6.2268 6.2314 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 105.28 +3.34 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2632 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.983 29.950 -0.11 Korean won 1018.10 1055.40 +3.66 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 43.88 44.40 +1.17 Rupiah 11915.00 12160.00 +2.06 Rupee 59.98 61.80 +3.03 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2755 +1.76 Yuan 6.2268 6.0539 -2.78 (Editing by Kim Coghill)