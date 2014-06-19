(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 19 The Philippine peso rose in offshore markets on Thursday as the central bank raised a special account rate and inflation forecasts, while emerging Asian currencies rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled interest rates will stay low. Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas increased the rate on a short-term special deposit account facility in a bid to contain liquidity growth that can fuel inflation pressures, although it kept its benchmark rate. The central bank now sees average 2014 inflation forecast at 4.4 percent against 4.3 percent previously, and 3.7 percent in 2015 from 3.4 percent. After that, the peso's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) strengthened as much as 0.5 percent to 43.63 per dollar, its strongest since June 10. "A rate hike can't be too far away if growth indicators improve," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "This should still leave PHP better placed than the likes of IDR and INR within the region," said Cavenagh, referring to the peso, the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee . Investors will take potential weakness in the peso's one-month NDFs towards 44.00 as chances to buy it on dips, he added. Spot peso ended the day before the central bank's decision up 0.7 percent at 43.82 per dollar. Malaysia's ringgit advanced as investors added fresh long positions. The rupiah and the South Korean won rose as investors covered short-positions after the Fed sounded less hawkish than expected by some in the market. New projections suggested the Fed saw rates rising a bit more in 2015 and 2016 than it previously forecast, but officials lowered their long-term rate target. The Fed, after a two-day policy meeting, also sounded comfortable about the inflation outlook despite recent signs of a pick-up in price pressures. The stance improved sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 101.92 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2488 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.025 30.071 +0.15 Korean won 1018.07 1022.40 +0.43 Baht 32.38 32.51 +0.40 Peso 43.82 44.12 +0.68 Rupiah 11930.00 11995.00 +0.54 Rupee 59.98 60.39 +0.69 Ringgit 3.2130 3.2335 +0.64 Yuan 6.2296 6.2314 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 105.28 +3.45 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2632 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 30.025 29.950 -0.25 Korean won 1018.07 1055.40 +3.67 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48 Peso 43.82 44.40 +1.31 Rupiah 11930.00 12160.00 +1.93 Rupee 59.98 61.80 +3.04 Ringgit 3.2130 3.2755 +1.95 Yuan 6.2296 6.0539 -2.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)