* Rupee, rupiah lead losses on Iraq, oil worries * Philippine c.bank hikes SDA rate, inflation f'casts (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 20 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday after strong U.S. data, and were set to show weekly losses as concerns mounted over the rising cost of imported oil due to the conflict in Iraq. The Philippine peso broke the trend in region by firming after the central bank tightened policy. The dollar remained weak against a basket of major six currencies after the Federal Reserve delivered a surprisingly dovish policy outlook on Wednesday, but it came off lows thanks to data out on Thursday showing new jobless benefit claims fell last week and factory activity in mid-Atlantic area accelerated in June. India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah led losses among regional units, reflecting the risk that high oil prices pose to both countries' current account and inflation rate. The rupiah has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar this week and the rupee has fallen 0.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. "If oil prices stay around the current levels, a dovish Fed will help Asia FX to weather Iraq worries," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Regional currencies may weaken only if U.S. crude futures rise above $110 per barrel, he added. The U.S. crude oil contract, which expires on Friday, stood at $106.58. China's yuan has eased 0.3 percent as the central bank fixed weaker midpoints to the daily trading range. Last week, the yuan gained 0.6 percent, the largest weekly gain since December 2011. The Thai baht has dipped 0.2 percent as foreign investors continued to sell Thai shares. The Philippine peso, however, has edged up as the central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate as early as July. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained after the central bank on Thursday raised the rate on special deposits and inflation forecasts for this year and 2015 inflation. The Philippine currency gave up some of earlier gains on overall weakness in regional peers. Still, a hawkish stance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to keep supporting peso, analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on expectations of increasing dollar demand from local importers as the month-end was approaching. Most non-deliverable forwards for rupian also eased. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,967 per dollar, weaker than the previous day's 11,978. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency, ahead of a presidential election set for July 9. State-run banks have been spotted buying the rupiah around 12,000, even though it was unclear if they were acting at the behest of the authorities, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 101.94 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2500 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.987 30.036 +0.16 Korean won 1018.80 1018.70 -0.01 Baht 32.45 32.42 -0.09 Peso 43.77 43.82 +0.11 Rupiah 11960.00 11930.00 -0.25 Rupee 60.27 60.08 -0.31 Ringgit 3.2180 3.2130 -0.16 Yuan 6.2274 6.2296 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 105.28 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2632 +1.12 Taiwan dlr 29.987 29.950 -0.12 Korean won 1018.80 1055.40 +3.59 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.77 44.40 +1.43 Rupiah 11960.00 12160.00 +1.67 Rupee 60.27 61.80 +2.55 Ringgit 3.2180 3.2755 +1.79 Yuan 6.2274 6.0539 -2.79 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)