(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 20 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday after strong U.S. data, and were set to show weekly losses as concerns mounted over the rising cost of oil imports due to the conflict in Iraq. The Philippine peso bucked the regional trend by firming after the central bank tightened policy. India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah led weekly losses among regional units, reflecting the risk that high oil prices pose to their current accounts and inflation rates. The rupiah has lost 1.5 percent against the dollar and the rupee has fallen 0.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. China's yuan has eased 0.3 percent as the central bank fixed weaker midpoints to the daily trading range. The South Korean won slipped 0.3 percent on foreign stock selling and increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's gain. The Thai baht has dipped 0.3 percent as foreign investors continued to sell Thai shares. The Philippine peso, however, ended the week slightly firmer as the central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate as early as July. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 101.94 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2497 1.2500 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.053 30.036 -0.06 Korean won 1020.95 1018.70 -0.22 Baht 32.45 32.42 -0.09 Peso 43.79 43.82 +0.08 Rupiah 11970.00 11930.00 -0.33 Rupee 60.21 60.08 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2210 3.2130 -0.25 Yuan 6.2262 6.2296 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.90 105.28 +3.31 Sing dlr 1.2497 1.2632 +1.08 Taiwan dlr 30.053 29.950 -0.34 Korean won 1020.95 1055.40 +3.37 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.79 44.40 +1.39 Rupiah 11970.00 12160.00 +1.59 Rupee 60.21 61.80 +2.65 Ringgit 3.2210 3.2755 +1.69 Yuan 6.2262 6.0539 -2.77 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)