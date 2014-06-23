* Intervention caution limits won, Taiwan dollar * Ringgit up on NDFs, month-end dlr demand stems gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 23 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday after a stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing survey bolstered hopes of growth in the world's second-largest economy. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from local exporters for month-end settlements. Malaysia's ringgit tracked its strength in non-deliverable forwards. A preliminary HSBC survey showed activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged, supporting Asian shares. "The reading has provided a favourable backdrop for the entire week," Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB, said in a client note. "We particularly like currencies which are the most exposed to the Chinese economic cycle," said Kowalczyk. The Chinese yuan, the won, the Taiwan dollar and the ringgit would be those units, he added. Earlier this year, emerging Asian currencies had been pressured by concerns over a slowdown in China, a major exports market for most Asian countries. Still, investors stayed concerned over higher oil prices on worries that intensifying fighting in Iraq may disrupt production in the second-largest OPEC producer. Sunni militants took three towns in Iraq's western Anbar province on Sunday in a push to evict Iraqi security forces from Sunni Muslim areas, witnesses and security sources said. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies eased on geopolitical concerns. WON The won advanced as exporters bought it for month-end settlements. The South Korean currency found further support with the upbeat China manufacturing survey helping Seoul shares rebound. China is the largest exports market for South Korea. Still, investors hesitated to push the won further on growing caution over potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "With the 1,015-1,017 levels seen resisted, offshore funds are unlikely to chase the won here," said a currency trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on demand from exporters for settlements, which is expected to increase as the month-end approaches. Local importers, however, bought the U.S. dollar on dips for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem appreciation in the island's currency. Taiwan's May export orders rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, government data showed late on Friday. The central bank's policy meeting on Thursday is also in focus. The monetary authority is expected to leave its policy rates unchanged at 1.875 percent for a 12th consecutive quarter, according to a Reuters poll. RINGGIT The ringgit rose in thin trading, underpinned by the stronger-than-expected preliminary China manufacturing survey. The Malaysian currency pared some earlier gains on month-end dollar demand from local companies. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said he preferred to add ringgit holdings as the bullish view on China's economy supported risk sentiment. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 102.06 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2477 1.2488 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.986 30.065 +0.26 Korean won 1017.60 1020.60 +0.29 Baht 32.42 32.45 +0.09 Peso 43.78 43.79 +0.01 Rupiah 11964.00 11968.00 +0.03 Rupee 60.19 60.19 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2135 3.2235 +0.31 Yuan 6.2246 6.2260 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.93 105.28 +3.28 Sing dlr 1.2477 1.2632 +1.24 Taiwan dlr 29.986 29.950 -0.12 Korean won 1017.60 1055.40 +3.71 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 43.78 44.40 +1.40 Rupiah 11964.00 12160.00 +1.64 Rupee 60.19 61.80 +2.68 Ringgit 3.2135 3.2755 +1.93 Yuan 6.2246 6.0539 -2.74 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)