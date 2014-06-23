(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 23 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday after a stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing survey bolstered hopes of growth in the world's second-largest economy. The won gained as a financial regulatory agency source in Seoul said South Africa's central bank purchased more than $500 million worth of South Korea's treasury bonds in June for the first time ever. Malaysia's ringgit advanced as investors sought higher yields. The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from local exporters for month-end settlements. A preliminary HSBC survey showed activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months as new orders surged, supporting Asian shares. Still, investors stayed concerned over higher oil prices on worries that intensifying fighting in Iraq may disrupt production in OPEC's second-largest producer. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 102.06 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2488 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.030 30.065 +0.12 Korean won 1018.75 1020.60 +0.18 Baht 32.47 32.45 -0.06 Peso 43.80 43.79 -0.02 Rupiah 11975.00 11968.00 -0.06 Rupee 60.18 60.19 +0.02 Ringgit 3.2170 3.2235 +0.20 Yuan 6.2250 6.2260 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.87 105.28 +3.34 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 30.030 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1018.75 1055.40 +3.60 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.20 Peso 43.80 44.40 +1.37 Rupiah 11975.00 12160.00 +1.54 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.70 Ringgit 3.2170 3.2755 +1.82 Yuan 6.2250 6.0539 -2.75 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)