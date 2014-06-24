* Ringgit gains, investors seek higher yields
* Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows, exporters
* JISDOR hits 12,000/dlr; intervention limits rupiah losses
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies firmed on Tuesday as improved manufacturing data from
major economies raised hopes for a stronger global recovery.
The Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, however,
on dollar bids from importers and uncertainty over the
presidential election on July 9.
Malaysia's ringgit rose on demand for higher
yields, while the Taiwan dollar gained on stocks
inflows and exporters.
Global manufacturing activity appeared to accelerate in
June, helped by a return to growth in China and Japan, as well
as the fastest expansion in the U.S. factory sector in more than
four years.
Data from Europe remained sluggish, but that may increase
possibilities of easier monetary policies by the European
Central Bank, said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at
Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"As Europe is slowing down, we may see more various
quantitative easing steps there. So, Asia FX will get more
support from more liquidity," Park said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have been supported as
stimulus from major central banks such as the European Central
Bank's rate cut on June 5 prompted investors to seek higher
yields in Asia.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as investors sought higher yields, but
pared some of its gains on a softer Chinese yuan.
The Malaysian currency also gained against the neighbouring
the Singapore dollar.
"Interests in carry trades should return. There is nothing
to play except buying yields," said a senior Malaysian bank
trader in Kuala Lumpur.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced as foreign financial institutions
bought it for local stocks and on exporters' demand for
month-end settlements.
A major local bank bought the U.S. dollar around 29.990,
probably on behalf of importers, limiting upside in the island's
unit, traders said.
Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the
central bank to stem the Taiwan dollar's gains.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased on increasing dollar demand from local
importers and its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards
markets.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate was fixed at
12,000 per dollar, the weakest since Indonesia's
central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange
rate fluctuations.
Still, agent banks of the authority were spotted buying the
rupiah to prevent the currency from weakening past 12,000,
traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.89 101.93 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2487 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.039 +0.22
Korean won 1017.50 1018.50 +0.10
Baht 32.45 32.48 +0.09
Peso 43.85 43.80 -0.13
Rupiah 11995.00 11985.00 -0.08
Rupee 60.10 60.20 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2135 3.2195 +0.19
Yuan 6.2277 6.2266 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.89 105.28 +3.32
Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2632 +1.13
Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.950 -0.08
Korean won 1017.50 1055.40 +3.72
Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26
Peso 43.85 44.40 +1.24
Rupiah 11995.00 12160.00 +1.38
Rupee 60.10 61.80 +2.83
Ringgit 3.2135 3.2755 +1.93
Yuan 6.2277 6.0539 -2.79
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim
Coghill)