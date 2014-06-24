* Ringgit gains, investors seek higher yields * Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows, exporters * JISDOR hits 12,000/dlr; intervention limits rupiah losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday as improved manufacturing data from major economies raised hopes for a stronger global recovery. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the trend, however, on dollar bids from importers and uncertainty over the presidential election on July 9. Malaysia's ringgit rose on demand for higher yields, while the Taiwan dollar gained on stocks inflows and exporters. Global manufacturing activity appeared to accelerate in June, helped by a return to growth in China and Japan, as well as the fastest expansion in the U.S. factory sector in more than four years. Data from Europe remained sluggish, but that may increase possibilities of easier monetary policies by the European Central Bank, said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "As Europe is slowing down, we may see more various quantitative easing steps there. So, Asia FX will get more support from more liquidity," Park said. Most emerging Asian currencies have been supported as stimulus from major central banks such as the European Central Bank's rate cut on June 5 prompted investors to seek higher yields in Asia. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as investors sought higher yields, but pared some of its gains on a softer Chinese yuan. The Malaysian currency also gained against the neighbouring the Singapore dollar. "Interests in carry trades should return. There is nothing to play except buying yields," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced as foreign financial institutions bought it for local stocks and on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. A major local bank bought the U.S. dollar around 29.990, probably on behalf of importers, limiting upside in the island's unit, traders said. Investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem the Taiwan dollar's gains. RUPIAH The rupiah eased on increasing dollar demand from local importers and its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate was fixed at 12,000 per dollar, the weakest since Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations. Still, agent banks of the authority were spotted buying the rupiah to prevent the currency from weakening past 12,000, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 101.93 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2487 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.039 +0.22 Korean won 1017.50 1018.50 +0.10 Baht 32.45 32.48 +0.09 Peso 43.85 43.80 -0.13 Rupiah 11995.00 11985.00 -0.08 Rupee 60.10 60.20 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2135 3.2195 +0.19 Yuan 6.2277 6.2266 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 105.28 +3.32 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2632 +1.13 Taiwan dlr 29.973 29.950 -0.08 Korean won 1017.50 1055.40 +3.72 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.85 44.40 +1.24 Rupiah 11995.00 12160.00 +1.38 Rupee 60.10 61.80 +2.83 Ringgit 3.2135 3.2755 +1.93 Yuan 6.2277 6.0539 -2.79 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)