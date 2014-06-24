(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday as improved manufacturing performance in major economies raised hopes for a stronger global recovery. The Malaysian ringgit outperformed as investors sought its higher yields. The Indian rupee advanced as local shares jumped more than 1 percent. Thailand's baht gained as exporters bought it for settlements around 32.50 per dollar, while importers' demand for the greenback limited its upside. The Indonesian rupiah barely moved as the central bank was spotted intervening through state-run lenders to offset dollar bids from importers and rooted in uncertainty over the presidential election on July 9. Global manufacturing activity appeared to accelerate in June, helped by a return to growth in China and Japan, as well as the fastest expansion in the U.S. factory sector in more than four years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 101.93 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2487 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.025 30.039 +0.05 Korean won 1018.20 1018.50 +0.03 Baht 32.43 32.48 +0.15 Peso 43.86 43.80 -0.15 Rupiah 11987.00 11985.00 -0.02 Rupee 60.13 60.20 +0.12 Ringgit 3.2115 3.2195 +0.25 Yuan 6.2315 6.2266 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 105.28 +3.30 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2632 +1.19 Taiwan dlr 30.025 29.950 -0.25 Korean won 1018.20 1055.40 +3.65 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22 Rupiah 11987.00 12160.00 +1.44 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.78 Ringgit 3.2115 3.2755 +1.99 Yuan 6.2315 6.0539 -2.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)