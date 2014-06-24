(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian
currencies firmed on Tuesday as improved manufacturing
performance in major economies raised hopes for a stronger
global recovery.
The Malaysian ringgit outperformed as investors
sought its higher yields. The Indian rupee advanced as
local shares jumped more than 1 percent.
Thailand's baht gained as exporters bought it for
settlements around 32.50 per dollar, while importers' demand for
the greenback limited its upside.
The Indonesian rupiah barely moved as the central
bank was spotted intervening through state-run lenders to offset
dollar bids from importers and rooted in uncertainty over the
presidential election on July 9.
Global manufacturing activity appeared to accelerate in
June, helped by a return to growth in China and Japan, as well
as the fastest expansion in the U.S. factory sector in more than
four years.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0830 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.91 101.93 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2487 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.025 30.039 +0.05
Korean won 1018.20 1018.50 +0.03
Baht 32.43 32.48 +0.15
Peso 43.86 43.80 -0.15
Rupiah 11987.00 11985.00 -0.02
Rupee 60.13 60.20 +0.12
Ringgit 3.2115 3.2195 +0.25
Yuan 6.2315 6.2266 -0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.91 105.28 +3.30
Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2632 +1.19
Taiwan dlr 30.025 29.950 -0.25
Korean won 1018.20 1055.40 +3.65
Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33
Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22
Rupiah 11987.00 12160.00 +1.44
Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.78
Ringgit 3.2115 3.2755 +1.99
Yuan 6.2315 6.0539 -2.85
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin
Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)