* Rupiah at over 4-month low on importers, dividend dlr bids * Ringgit down on dollar short-covering * Won falls on importers; Philippine peso slips on deficit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 25 The rupiah hit its lowest in more than four months on Wednesday, pressured by worries about Indonesia's current account deficit amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the coming presidential election. Most emerging Asian currencies also eased on expectations of higher dollar demand for oil imports given worries that an intensifying Iraq crisis will disrupt crude supplies from the world's second-largest OPEC producer. The rupiah fell as much as 0.8 percent to 12,085 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 13, on dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign investors and as local importers joined the bids. It also weakened in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets. Investors need to consider the possibility that frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo could lose the July 9 Indonesian election, wrote OCBC Bank economist Wellian Wiranto in Singapore. "Given that market has broadly positioned for a Jokowi presidency, the immediate knee-jerk reaction to that potential result could well be rather adverse, compounded by record-high foreign ownership of sovereign bonds," Wiranto said. Foreign investors held 402 trillion rupiah ($33.3 billion) worth of Indonesian government bonds as of June 16, about 36 percent of the total, according to government data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate was fixed at 12,027 per dollar, the weakest since that rate was launched by Indonesia's central bank last year in an effort to manage exchange-rate fluctuations. The rupiah's implied volatility has risen recently with one-month volatilities up to 10.15 percent from around 7.5 percent on June 13. In March, the rupiah was emerging Asia's strongest currency in 2014, gaining 8 percent on hopes for a victory for Jokowi, who had a reputation for good governance from his work as governor of Jakarta. An improving trade balance and slower inflation also supported the currency. But the Indonesian currency gave up most of its gains after parliamentary election in April, when Jokowi's party won a smaller percentage of the vote than expected. Some opinion polls now show that Jokowi's once huge lead over ex-general Prabowo Subianto has nearly disappeared, which analysts say partly stems from smear campaigns against the frontrunner. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit fell as investors rushed to cover short positions in the dollar. Dollar demand for the position adjustments intensified once the ringgit weakened past 3.2200 per dollar, traders said. However, the ringgit found a chart support at 3.2312, a 55-day moving average, analysts said. The currency has been closing firmer than the average since late March. WON The South Korean won eased as local importers bought dollars for payments on growing geopolitical tensions in Iraq. Interbank speculators added long dollar positions. The won pared some of its earlier losses as exporters lined up to buy it for month-end settlements. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as the country reported a wider trade deficit in April than a year earlier. The Philippine trade deficit was $743 million, compared to a gap of $647 million in April 2013. The peso's NDFs also fell while the five- and 10-year government bond yields rose. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 101.98 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2493 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.983 30.031 +0.16 Korean won 1020.40 1018.40 -0.20 Baht 32.45 32.42 -0.09 Peso 43.95 43.86 -0.20 Rupiah 12075.00 11985.00 -0.75 Rupee 60.28 60.13 -0.24 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2135 -0.39 Yuan 6.2344 6.2315 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.86 105.28 +3.35 Sing dlr 1.2511 1.2632 +0.97 Taiwan dlr 29.983 29.950 -0.11 Korean won 1020.40 1055.40 +3.43 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 43.95 44.40 +1.01 Rupiah 12075.00 12160.00 +0.70 Rupee 60.28 61.80 +2.53 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2755 +1.53 Yuan 6.2344 6.0539 -2.90 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)