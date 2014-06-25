(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 25 The rupiah fell to its lowest level in more than four months on Wednesday, pressured by worries about Indonesia's current account deficit amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the coming presidential election. Most emerging Asian currencies also eased on expectations of higher dollar demand for oil imports given worries that the intensifying Iraq crisis will disrupt crude supplies from the world's second-largest OPEC producer. The rupiah fell as much as 0.8 percent to 12,085 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 13, on dollar demand linked to dividend payments to foreign investors and as local importers joined the bids. Malaysia's ringgit also fell as investors scrambled for the dollar to cover short positions in the greenback. The South Korean won slid on dollar demand from local importers for payments. The peso eased as the country reported a wider trade deficit in April than a year earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0815 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.92 101.98 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2493 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.045 30.031 -0.05 Korean won 1020.60 1018.40 -0.22 Baht 32.47 32.42 -0.14 Peso 43.91 43.86 -0.10 Rupiah 12065.00 11985.00 -0.66 Rupee 60.22 60.13 -0.15 Ringgit 3.2245 3.2135 -0.34 Yuan 6.2351 6.2315 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.92 105.28 +3.29 Sing dlr 1.2496 1.2632 +1.09 Taiwan dlr 30.045 29.950 -0.32 Korean won 1020.60 1055.40 +3.41 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.22 Peso 43.91 44.40 +1.12 Rupiah 12065.00 12160.00 +0.79 Rupee 60.22 61.80 +2.62 Ringgit 3.2245 3.2755 +1.58 Yuan 6.2351 6.0539 -2.91 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)