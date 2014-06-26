June 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 101.87 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2497 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.051 +0.33 Korean won 1017.40 1021.00 +0.35 Baht 32.43 32.47 +0.12 Peso 43.83 43.91 +0.17 Rupiah 12085.00 12085.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.13 60.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2185 3.2243 +0.18 Yuan 6.2308 6.2344 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.952 29.950 -0.01 Korean won 1017.40 1055.40 +3.74 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.83 44.40 +1.29 Rupiah 12085.00 12160.00 +0.62 Rupee 60.13 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.2185 3.2755 +1.77 Yuan 6.2308 6.0539 -2.84 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)