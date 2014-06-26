* Taiwan dollar hits 4-1/2-month high on exporters * Won at 1-week high on NDFs; wary of intervention * Ringgit rises on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as a disappointing contraction in the U.S. economy during the first quarter raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may not hurry to increase interest rates. The Indonesian rupiah, however, fell to its weakest in four and a half months on concerns over the country's current account deficit and uncertainty over the coming presidential election on July 9. The Taiwan dollar touched a two-and-a-half month high on exporters' month-end demand for settlements. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on similar corporate bids. South Korea's won hit a one-week high on its strength in non-deliverable forwards. The U.S. dollar fell to near one-month lows against a basket of major currencies after data showed the world's top-economy contracted at much steeper pace in the first quarter than previously estimated. "Weak U.S. data released overnight means the Fed will be in no hurry to tighten its policy stance," Credit Agricole said in a client note. "The weaker tone to the USD in global markets should support Asian FX," it said, referring to the U.S. dollar. Regional currencies have been supported from growing interest in higher yields in Asia amid accommodative monetary policies in developed economies. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced 0.4 percent to 29.933 versus the U.S. dollar, its strongest since April 10, on demand from local exporters. Exporters' bids are expected to increase, lifting the Taiwan dollar to around 29.910-29.920, as the month-end was approaching, traders said. Still, some traders said the Taiwan dollar may see a correction once exporters' deals wane. The greenback is unlikely to fall further, they added. Traders also stayed wary of potential intervention by the central bank to limit its upside. The island's currency has inched up just 0.1 percent so far this year, underperforming most regional peers, Thomson Reuters data showed, partially due to intervention. Investors were awaiting the central bank's policy decision later in the day when the monetary authority is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. WON The won gained 0.4 percent to 1,071.1 per dollar, its strongest since June 19. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation in the best performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year. Exporters were not seen actively chasing the won for month-end settlements amid the caution, even though their demand for settlements was expected to rise before the month-end, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in subdued trading on demand from exporters. The Malaysian currency found resistance around 3.2170 per dollar as importers bought the greenback, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 101.87 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2497 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.051 +0.38 Korean won 1017.10 1021.00 +0.38 Baht 32.46 32.47 +0.03 Peso 43.83 43.91 +0.18 Rupiah 12090.00 12085.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.14 60.13 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2243 +0.26 Yuan 6.2321 6.2344 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.73 105.28 +3.48 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2632 +1.22 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.950 +0.05 Korean won 1017.10 1055.40 +3.77 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 43.83 44.40 +1.30 Rupiah 12090.00 12160.00 +0.58 Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.76 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2755 +1.85 Yuan 6.2321 6.0539 -2.86 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)