(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 26 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as a disappointing contraction in the U.S. economy during the first quarter raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may not hurry to increase interest rates. The Taiwan dollar closed the local trade up 0.2 percent at 29.992 against the U.S. dollar, to end stronger than the 30.000 level for the first time since Jan. 2. Traders in Taipei said the central bank's last-minute intervention was milder than usual. The monetary authority appeared to loosen its grip on the currency market as the Taiwan dollar has underperformed regional peers, especially the won, traders said. Taiwan's central bank closely watches the won's movements as some companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd compete with South Korean rivals in overseas markets. The won ended the local trade up 0.5 percent at 1,016.2. That compared with a near six-year high of 1,015.5 hit on June 10. South Korean exporters chased the currency for month-end settlements despite growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem gains in the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on similar corporate bids. Thailand's baht slightly rose on growing hopes that the economy could avoid a recession even though exports in May fell more than expected. The Indonesian rupiah, however, fell to its weakest in four and a half months on concerns over the country's current account deficit and uncertainty over the coming presidential election on July 9. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.78 101.87 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2497 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.051 +0.22 Korean won 1016.00 1021.00 +0.49 Baht 32.43 32.47 +0.12 Peso 43.87 43.91 +0.08 Rupiah 12085.00 12085.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.15 60.13 -0.04 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2243 +0.26 Yuan 6.2292 6.2344 +0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.78 105.28 +3.43 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2632 +1.10 Taiwan dlr 29.985 29.950 -0.12 Korean won 1016.00 1055.40 +3.88 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.87 44.40 +1.20 Rupiah 12085.00 12160.00 +0.62 Rupee 60.15 61.80 +2.74 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2755 +1.85 Yuan 6.2292 6.0539 -2.81 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)