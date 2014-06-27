(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 27 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Friday, leading weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies, as weak U.S. economic data cemented views that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates low, driving more funds to the region. Indonesia's rupiah rebounded from a four-and-a-half month low as the deputy central bank governor said the country is expected to return to a trade surplus of $15-30 million in May. The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,013.2 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008. South Korea enjoyed another sizeable current account surplus even though the amount fell in May from a record high set in April due to higher imports. The Taiwan dollar touched a near seven-month high as the central bank was seen tolerating appreciation in the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Malaysia's ringgit advanced on month-end corporate demand. For the week, the won gained 0.7 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The ringgit followed the won with a 0.4 percent appreciation on some expectations that Malaysia's central bank was expected to raise interest rates next month. The Taiwan dollar ended the week up 0.3 percent, while the Philippine peso closed 0.1 percent higher. China's yuan and the Indian rupee have also each gained 0.1 percent this week. The rupiah bucked the trend, losing 0.3 percent on growing concerns over the country's current account deficit amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the coming presidential election on July 9. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.40 101.73 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2491 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.957 29.992 +0.12 Korean won 1013.30 1016.20 +0.29 Baht 32.46 32.47 +0.03 Peso 43.75 43.87 +0.27 Rupiah 12000.00 12098.00 +0.82 Rupee 60.12 60.14 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2105 3.2185 +0.25 Yuan 6.2170 6.2251 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.40 105.28 +3.82 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.957 29.950 -0.02 Korean won 1013.30 1055.40 +4.15 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 43.75 44.40 +1.47 Rupiah 12000.00 12160.00 +1.33 Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.2105 3.2755 +2.02 Yuan 6.2170 6.0539 -2.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)