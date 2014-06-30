June 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.32 101.40 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2500 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.837 29.962 +0.42 Korean won 1012.00 1013.40 +0.14 Baht 32.46 32.46 +0.00 *Peso N/A 43.75 N/A Rupiah 11995.00 11990.00 -0.04 Rupee 60.09 60.09 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2130 +0.12 Yuan 6.2152 6.2181 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.32 105.28 +3.90 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 29.837 29.950 +0.38 Korean won 1012.00 1055.40 +4.29 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 *Peso N/A 44.40 N/A Rupiah 11995.00 12160.00 +1.38 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.2152 6.0539 -2.60 * Real-time data on Philippine Dealing System PDEX pages and are not updating. Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the issue. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)