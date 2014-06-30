* Offshore funds lift won, intervention caps gains * Taiwan dollar at 7-month high on stock inflows, exporters * Rupiah gains on trade surplus expectations (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 30 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Monday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies in the first half of the year, amid views that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon after disappointing economic data. The won gained on demand from offshore funds and exporters, though intervention limited the currency's upside, traders said. The Taiwan dollar touched a near seven-month high on exporters and stock inflows. Indonesia's rupiah outperformed for the day on expectations that the country could return to a trade surplus in May. The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of six major currencies as softer U.S. economic indicators cemented expectations that the Fed may not hurry to hike interest rates, driving more funds to Asia. However, some analysts doubted whether regional currencies would strengthen much further in the second half in case the U.S. central bank turns hawkish if upcoming data points to a stronger recovery in the world's top economy. Investors are awaiting June U.S. jobs data on Thursday, a day earlier than usual because of the July 4 public holiday. Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect a non-farm payrolls gain of 210,000 for June versus 217,000 in May. "Asian currencies are expensive now and the carry trade seems to be a bit exhausted. In late fourth quarter, the dollar/Asian FX could rise on the Fed's hawkish move," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Most emerging Asian currencies have appreciated in the first half as investors sought higher yields in Asia amid sustained accommodative monetary policies of major central banks. The won has led the gains, with a 4.4 percent appreciation against the dollar so far in the first six months of the year. The South Korean currency has been buoyed by capital inflows and the sustained current account surplus. India's rupee has risen 2.9 percent as the business-friendly Bharatiya Janata Party won elections, attracting more foreign funds. The rupiah has firmed 2.2 percent on hopes of a victory in the July presidential election by Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who had a reputation for good governance as governor of Jakarta. An improving trade balance and slower inflation also supported the currency. Malaysia's ringgit has appreciated 2.1 percent on expectations of a central bank interest rate hike in July, while the Philippine peso has gained 1.8 percent as the central bank modestly tightened monetary policy. WON The won rose 0.3 percent to 1,010.8 per dollar, its strongest since July 2008. The South Korean currency pared some of its gains as foreign exchange authorities were spotted trying to stem appreciation. The authorities were seen keeping the won weaker than 1,010 level, traders said. Without intervention, the won is seen testing the psychologically important 1,000, analysts and traders say. "Unless the current account surplus shrinks, the authorities are unlikely to take a bold policy step on the foreign exchange rate," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "Still, it is possible to see the authorities' action around 1,010 as a break of the level will lead to 1,000," the trader said. Dollar supplies could have eased after the recent stop-loss dollar selling, making intervention easier, the trader added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent to 29.837 against the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2. Exporters chased the island's currency for the month-end settlements, while local stocks gained with foreign buying. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem the currency's upside as the won hit a fresh six-year high, traders said. The island's monetary authority closely looks at the won as some Taiwan companies compete with South Korean firms in overseas markets. Still, local importers bought the U.S. dollar around 29.850 for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's gains, traders said. RUPIAH The rupiah spot and non-deliverable forwards gained as investors dumped dollar holdings to stop losses with month-end corporate demand for the greenback seen completed. Indonesia's trade balance is expected to return to a surplus in May, while inflation in June is seen slowing down, a Reuters poll showed. Yields of long-term government bonds such as 10-year and 15-year fell. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,969 per dollar, weaker than the record low of 12,103 on the previous session. Investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over the coming presidential election on July 9. The rupiah has lost more than 5 percent in the past three months, indicating investors are preparing for the volatility and weakness that could ensue should the presidential election be won by ex-general Prabowo Subianto. Opinion polls show a steady narrowing in the lead of frontrunner Jokowi over Prabowo. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.30 101.40 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2500 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.962 +0.34 Korean won 1010.90 1013.40 +0.25 Baht 32.44 32.46 +0.06 Peso 43.63 43.75 +0.29 Rupiah 11900.00 11990.00 +0.76 Rupee 60.08 60.09 +0.01 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2130 +0.12 Yuan 6.2069 6.2181 +0.18 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.30 105.28 +3.92 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2632 +1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.950 +0.30 Korean won 1010.90 1055.40 +4.40 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 43.63 44.40 +1.77 Rupiah 11900.00 12160.00 +2.18 Rupee 60.08 61.80 +2.86 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.2069 6.0539 -2.46 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)