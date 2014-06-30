(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, June 30 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Monday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies in the first half of the year, amid views that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon after disappointing economic data. The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,010.8 per dollar, its strongest since July 2008, on demand from offshore funds and exporters. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem its appreciation. Some traders estimated the authorities could have bought more than $1 billion. Indonesia's rupiah outperformed for the day on expectations that the country could return to a trade surplus in May. Trade data will be reported on Tuesday. The Taiwan dollar touched a near seven-month high on exporters and stock inflows. Most emerging Asian currencies have appreciated in the first half as investors sought higher yields in Asia amid sustained accommodative monetary policies of major central banks. The won has led the gains, with a 4.3 percent appreciation against the dollar so far in the first six months of the year. The South Korean currency has been buoyed by capital inflows and the sustained current account surplus. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.37 101.40 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2500 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.908 29.962 +0.18 Korean won 1011.50 1013.40 +0.19 Baht 32.44 32.46 +0.06 Peso 43.63 43.75 +0.29 Rupiah 11840.00 11990.00 +1.27 Rupee 60.06 60.09 +0.05 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2130 +0.12 Yuan 6.2016 6.2181 +0.27 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.37 105.28 +3.85 Sing dlr 1.2484 1.2632 +1.19 Taiwan dlr 29.908 29.950 +0.14 Korean won 1011.50 1055.40 +4.34 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 43.63 44.40 +1.77 Rupiah 11840.00 12160.00 +2.70 Rupee 60.06 61.80 +2.91 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2755 +2.07 Yuan 6.2016 6.0539 -2.38 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)