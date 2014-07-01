(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 1 The Indonesian rupiah eased on Tuesday, hurt by a disappointing trade surplus and concerns over next week's presidential election, while most emerging Asian currencies edged up on the dollar's broad weakness and upbeat Chinese data. Indonesia's trade balance returned to a surplus of $70 million in May, lower than a Reuters poll forecast of $410 million, as both exports and imports fell more than expected. The data forced spot rupiah to turn weaker after touching a one-month high. The currency slid in non-deliverable forwards markets. Most emerging Asian currencies gained as the dollar wallowed close to seven-week lows against a basket of six major currencies. San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Monday that the U.S. central bank will probably need to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, even as he expressed optimism the economy is on the recovery path. Adding to support for emerging Asian currencies, China's factory activity hit multi-month highs in June, official and private survey showed. Malaysia's ringgit gained in thin trading on the Chinese data. The Philippine peso edged up as stock inflows on Monday caused investors to reduce dollar holdings, while caution over intervention limited its upside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0837 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.50 101.30 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2467 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.928 29.915 -0.04 Korean won 1011.05 1011.80 +0.07 Baht 32.43 32.45 +0.06 Peso 43.62 43.65 +0.08 Rupiah 11880.00 11845.00 -0.29 Rupee 60.07 60.17 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2065 3.2110 +0.14 Yuan 6.2016 6.2050 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.50 105.28 +3.72 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2632 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.928 29.950 +0.07 Korean won 1011.05 1055.40 +4.39 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.79 Rupiah 11880.00 12160.00 +2.36 Rupee 60.07 61.80 +2.88 Ringgit 3.2065 3.2755 +2.15 Yuan 6.2016 6.0539 -2.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)