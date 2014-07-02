July 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 101.54 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2459 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.856 29.935 +0.26 Korean won 1010.00 1011.70 +0.17 Baht 32.37 32.37 +0.00 Peso 43.63 43.62 -0.03 Rupiah 11845.00 11845.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.07 60.07 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2045 3.2075 +0.09 Yuan 6.2077 6.2016 -0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.59 105.28 +3.63 Sing dlr 1.2461 1.2632 +1.37 Taiwan dlr 29.856 29.950 +0.31 Korean won 1010.00 1055.40 +4.50 Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51 Peso 43.63 44.40 +1.75 Rupiah 11845.00 12160.00 +2.66 Rupee 60.07 61.80 +2.88 Ringgit 3.2045 3.2755 +2.22 Yuan 6.2077 6.0539 -2.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)