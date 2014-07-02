* S.Korea concerned over one-sided trading in FX market
* S.Korea's dollar-buying intervention not strong yet -
traders
* Rupiah falls on current account deficit, election worries
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 2 The South Korean won hit a
six-year high on Wednesday as most emerging Asian currencies
edged up with upbeat global economic data boosting risk
appetite, while a weaker Chinese yuan limited gains in regional
units.
Indonesia's rupiah fell on fresh concerns over the
country's current account deficit and uncertainty over the
presidential election next week.
The won rose 0.2 percent to 1,009.3 per dollar,
its strongest since July 2008, threatening to strengthen past
the psychologically important 1,000 level.
That prompted the foreign exchange authorities to express
concerns over one-sided trading in the currency market, but
traders said actual official intervention in the market to buy
dollars was not aggressive.
The worries were not enough to change bullish views on the
won, traders and analysts said.
"The warning did not work. It was just like burning money,"
said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"Given global liquidity and low possibilities of global
monetary policy changes, there is no reason not to test the
1,000 level," said Jeong, expecting the won to head to 980, the
firm's forecast of the won's high this year.
The won has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 980.56
of its depreciation between 1989 and 1997.
The South Korean currency has been the best performing Asian
currency so far this year with a 4.5 percent gain, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Foreign investors have been chasing South Korean financial
assets on stronger economic fundamentals within the region. The
country also enjoys a sustained current account surplus.
Seoul's main stock market has seen a total of 2.6
trillion won ($2.6 billion) worth of foreign net buying so far
this year, according to the Korea Exchange data.
Recent economic data indicated Asia's fourth-largest economy
was losing momentum, but that lent support to vocal minority
views that the central bank may be forced to cut interest rates
to spur growth.
That could attract more stock inflows and increase demand
for bonds from investors who seek higher bond prices, some
analysts said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell, tracking its weakness in
non-deliverable forwards on selling from offshore
real money funds and leveraged accounts.
Local interbank speculators sold spot rupiah.
On Tuesday, Indonesia posted a small trade surplus in May as
imports fell more than expected, helping to take some pressure
off the fragile rupiah, but sliding exports and investments
continue to put the current account deficit at risk of widening
again.
The financial service regulator will be more strict on
foreign acquisitions of domestic banks and will prioritise
agreements on market access with authorities in other countries,
a top official told Reuters.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which
Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,854 per
dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,798.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on expectations of more fund
inflows to local shares.
Still, the island's currency failed to extend gains on
dollar demand from importers, life insurers and foreign
companies.
The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem
the Taiwan dollar's appreciation as its upside was already
contained by corporate bids for the greenback.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0415 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.60 101.54 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2455 1.2459 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.935 +0.25
Korean won 1009.60 1011.70 +0.21
Baht 32.38 32.37 -0.03
Peso 43.62 43.62 -0.01
Rupiah 11920.00 11845.00 -0.63
Rupee 60.05 60.07 +0.03
Ringgit 3.2045 3.2075 +0.09
Yuan 6.2124 6.2016 -0.17
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.60 105.28 +3.62
Sing dlr 1.2455 1.2632 +1.42
Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.950 +0.30
Korean won 1009.60 1055.40 +4.54
Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48
Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.78
Rupiah 11920.00 12160.00 +2.01
Rupee 60.05 61.80 +2.91
Ringgit 3.2045 3.2755 +2.22
Yuan 6.2124 6.0539 -2.55
($1 = 1009.6 won)
