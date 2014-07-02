* S.Korea concerned over one-sided trading in FX market * S.Korea's dollar-buying intervention not strong yet - traders * Rupiah falls on current account deficit, election worries (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 2 The South Korean won hit a six-year high on Wednesday as most emerging Asian currencies edged up with upbeat global economic data boosting risk appetite, while a weaker Chinese yuan limited gains in regional units. Indonesia's rupiah fell on fresh concerns over the country's current account deficit and uncertainty over the presidential election next week. The won rose 0.2 percent to 1,009.3 per dollar, its strongest since July 2008, threatening to strengthen past the psychologically important 1,000 level. That prompted the foreign exchange authorities to express concerns over one-sided trading in the currency market, but traders said actual official intervention in the market to buy dollars was not aggressive. The worries were not enough to change bullish views on the won, traders and analysts said. "The warning did not work. It was just like burning money," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Given global liquidity and low possibilities of global monetary policy changes, there is no reason not to test the 1,000 level," said Jeong, expecting the won to head to 980, the firm's forecast of the won's high this year. The won has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 980.56 of its depreciation between 1989 and 1997. The South Korean currency has been the best performing Asian currency so far this year with a 4.5 percent gain, according to Thomson Reuters data. Foreign investors have been chasing South Korean financial assets on stronger economic fundamentals within the region. The country also enjoys a sustained current account surplus. Seoul's main stock market has seen a total of 2.6 trillion won ($2.6 billion) worth of foreign net buying so far this year, according to the Korea Exchange data. Recent economic data indicated Asia's fourth-largest economy was losing momentum, but that lent support to vocal minority views that the central bank may be forced to cut interest rates to spur growth. That could attract more stock inflows and increase demand for bonds from investors who seek higher bond prices, some analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah fell, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards on selling from offshore real money funds and leveraged accounts. Local interbank speculators sold spot rupiah. On Tuesday, Indonesia posted a small trade surplus in May as imports fell more than expected, helping to take some pressure off the fragile rupiah, but sliding exports and investments continue to put the current account deficit at risk of widening again. The financial service regulator will be more strict on foreign acquisitions of domestic banks and will prioritise agreements on market access with authorities in other countries, a top official told Reuters. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,854 per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,798. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on expectations of more fund inflows to local shares. Still, the island's currency failed to extend gains on dollar demand from importers, life insurers and foreign companies. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem the Taiwan dollar's appreciation as its upside was already contained by corporate bids for the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.60 101.54 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2455 1.2459 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.935 +0.25 Korean won 1009.60 1011.70 +0.21 Baht 32.38 32.37 -0.03 Peso 43.62 43.62 -0.01 Rupiah 11920.00 11845.00 -0.63 Rupee 60.05 60.07 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2045 3.2075 +0.09 Yuan 6.2124 6.2016 -0.17 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.60 105.28 +3.62 Sing dlr 1.2455 1.2632 +1.42 Taiwan dlr 29.860 29.950 +0.30 Korean won 1009.60 1055.40 +4.54 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48 Peso 43.62 44.40 +1.78 Rupiah 11920.00 12160.00 +2.01 Rupee 60.05 61.80 +2.91 Ringgit 3.2045 3.2755 +2.22 Yuan 6.2124 6.0539 -2.55 ($1 = 1009.6 won) (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)