* Indonesia election uncertainty hurts rupiah * Philippine peso down on dlr short-covering; CPI eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 3 The Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as investors took profits from regional units amid caution over a potential upside surprise in U.S. official jobs data later in the day after a strong private employment report. The rupiah underperformed regional peers also due to caution ahead of next week's presidential election, while the Philippine peso eased with investors covering short positions in the dollar. The greenback gained against a basket of six major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields rose. U.S. payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday that private employers added 281,000 workers to payrolls last month, the largest since November 2012. That raised expectations of a healthy gain in the nonfarm payrolls number that is scheduled for release later on Thursday, a day earlier than usual due to a holiday on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) probably increased 212,000 in June, marking the fifth consecutive month of job gains above 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "There will be some initial reaction as the USD will be supported should we get a surprisingly strong NFP," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. "But market sentiment currently does not seem to favour a sustained weakening of Asian FX due to higher USD rates. Time is not ripe for a strong reaction in Asia yet." Most emerging Asian currencies have risen as easier monetary policies by central banks in developed economies caused investors to seek higher yields in the region. At an International Monetary Fund event on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated her view that regulation - not rate policy - needs to play the lead role in combating excessive financial risk-taking. The European Central Bank is set to hold a policy meeting later on Thursday, but it is unlikely to take fresh steps after cutting interest rates to record lows last month - the deposit rate to below zero - and revealing a 400 billion-euro ($545.6 billion) loan programme. Asian currencies will also draw support from more signs of stabilisation in China's economy. Activity of services sector in the world's No.2 economy grew at its fastest pace in 15 months in June, a private survey showed. Still, regional currencies are expected to fall once investors start pricing in a potential rise in U.S. interest rates backed by a solid economic recovery, analysts said. "Market has been a bit complacent, not pricing in the risk of higher rates enough. When the expectation is further built up in the later part of the year, market movements can be bigger," Credit Agricole's Cheung said. RUPIAH The rupiah tracked its overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Jakarta shares also fell 0.2 percent, underperforming most Southeast Asian equity markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,963 per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,854. The frontrunner Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still holding on to his lead against ex-general Prabowo Subianto, but the gap is narrowing, opinion polls showed. Investors appeared to have been preparing for the possibility of a win by the heavily nationalist Prabowo. "A Prabowo victory is seen as less 'market friendly' and thus the better the showing in the polls for him, the more the pressure is on IDR," a senior currency strategist for Scotiabank Sacha Tihanyi said in a research note, referring to the rupiah. The bank continues to hold its year-end target of 12,000 for the rupiah's value to the dollar but may seek to reassess depending on the outcome of the election, he said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid on expectations of a strong U.S. jobs data. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses as Philippine inflation in June likely crept closer to the top end of the central bank's target band. If the data on Friday meets or exceeds a Reuters poll estimate of a 4.6 percent rise, it will boost expectations for a hike in interest rates as early as this month - the first increase in three years. "If the number is really close to 5 percent, the BSP may be forced to hike the benchmark interest rate as early as the next meeting," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.81 101.76 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2475 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.864 29.905 +0.14 Korean won 1009.40 1009.20 -0.02 Baht 32.38 32.37 -0.03 Peso 43.65 43.59 -0.14 Rupiah 11955.00 11905.00 -0.42 Rupee 59.58 59.69 +0.18 Ringgit 3.2055 3.2045 -0.03 Yuan 6.2146 6.2106 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.81 105.28 +3.40 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2632 +1.22 Taiwan dlr 29.864 29.950 +0.29 Korean won 1009.40 1055.40 +4.56 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48 Peso 43.65 44.40 +1.72 Rupiah 11955.00 12160.00 +1.71 Rupee 59.58 61.80 +3.73 Ringgit 3.2055 3.2755 +2.18 Yuan 6.2146 6.0539 -2.59 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)