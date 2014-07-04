(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 4 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and were poised for weekly gains after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data bolstered risk assets rather than cause worries that the Federal Reserve might start raising interest rates. Indonesia's rupiah gained as investors covered short positions before the presidential election on Wednesday and amid caution over possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. The Malaysian ringgit rose as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1790 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20. Investors expected inflows linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd's plan to raise more than $3 billion through a stock market listing of its energy assets. The focus is on a monetary policy decision on July 10, as the Malaysia's central bank at the previous meeting signalled it may need to tighten monetary policy soon to counter a "continued build-up of financial imbalances". The Philippine peso advanced as the central bank is still expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years as early as this month, despite slower-than-expected June inflation. The dollar hovered near one-week highs against a basket of six major currencies after data on Thursday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls blew away most forecasts by rising 288,000 jobs in June. The healthy number sent Asian stocks to a three-year high and investors focused on growing risk appetites rather than on whether the U.S. jobs report will change expectations on the timing of the Fed's rate hike. So far this week, the rupiah has led regional appreciation with a nearly 1.1 percent rise against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. At one point this week, the Indonesian currency had gained as much as 2 percent on expectations of a sizable trade surplus. But that was pared when the surplus was disappointingly small, and on uncertainty over the result of next week's election. The ringgit has risen 0.8 percent this week. The peso ended the weekly local trade up 0.7 percent, while the Indian rupee has risen 0.6 percent. South Korea's won closed the weekly domestic trade 0.5 percent higher. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.19 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2467 1.2469 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.928 29.935 +0.02 Korean won 1009.10 1008.50 -0.06 Baht 32.38 32.39 +0.03 Peso 43.47 43.60 +0.31 Rupiah 11860.00 11915.00 +0.46 Rupee 59.75 59.73 -0.03 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1965 +0.36 Yuan 6.2043 6.2129 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 105.28 +3.19 Sing dlr 1.2467 1.2632 +1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.928 29.950 +0.07 Korean won 1009.10 1055.40 +4.59 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48 Peso 43.47 44.40 +2.14 Rupiah 11860.00 12160.00 +2.53 Rupee 59.75 61.80 +3.43 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84 Yuan 6.2043 6.0539 -2.42 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)