* Indonesian stocks rise 1 percent
* Uncertainty on Wednesday's presidential election remains
* S.Korea fin min nominee hearing, c.bank meeting eyed
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, July 7 The Indonesian rupiah extended
gains to hit a five-week high on Monday helped by firm local
stocks ahead of this week's presidential election.
The rupiah rose 1.6 percent to 11,680 per dollar,
its strongest since May 30, tracking its strength in the
currency's non-deliverable forwards. Jakarta shares
rose nearly 1 percent, while bond prices gained.
On Wednesday, the world's third-largest democracy will
choose its next leader of the country with Jakarta Governor Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo and former special forces chief Prabowo
Subianto.
"From the market's perspective, Jokowi represented reforms
and democracy, and Prabowo nationalism," DBS said in a research
note.
The rupiah rose more than 1 percent against the dollar last
week as investors covered short positions, with the central bank
suspected of intervening to support the currency ahead of the
vote, traders said.
In March, the Indonesian currency rose as much as 8 percent
against the dollar, outpacing its Asian peers, according to
Thomson Reuters data, on hopes of a victory for Jokowi, who has
reputation for good governance.
The rupiah gave up much of that appreciation as gaps between
Jokowi and Prabowo in opinion polls narrowed, prompting
investors to prepare for a victory by the ex-general.
Reflecting such expectations, the rupiah's one-month implied
volatility on Monday rose to 10.3 percent. Volatility
fell to as low as 7.1 percent on May 16, lowest since June last
year.
Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged weaker with
the Indian rupee underperforming on a lack of dollar
supply due to the U.S. market holiday on Friday.
The dollar hit its highest level in more than a week
against a basket of six major currencies, holding firm
after last week's solid U.S. jobs data.
WON
The South Korean won eased as investors awaited
any possible changes in the country's fiscal and monetary
policies later this week.
The nominee finance minister will speak at a parliamentary
hearing on Tuesday, while the Bank of Korea will hold a
rate-setting meeting on Thursday amid growing expectation of
fiscal and monetary policy easing to support the slowing
economy.
Still, exporters were seen lined up to buy the won on dips
for settlements, preventing the won from clearing 1,010 per
dollar, traders said.
"It is difficult to expect big moves with trading volume
lower and ahead of big events, but I have not changed strategies
to buy the won on dips," said a senior foreign bank trader in
Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.09 102.12 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2457 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.937 +0.14
Korean won 1009.60 1008.90 -0.07
Baht 32.39 32.38 -0.03
Peso 43.46 43.47 +0.01
Rupiah 11690.00 11870.00 +1.54
Rupee 59.88 59.72 -0.27
Ringgit 3.1860 3.1858 -0.01
Yuan 6.2005 6.2043 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.09 105.28 +3.12
Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2632 +1.36
Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.950 +0.18
Korean won 1009.60 1055.40 +4.54
Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45
Peso 43.46 44.40 +2.15
Rupiah 11690.00 12160.00 +4.02
Rupee 59.88 61.80 +3.21
Ringgit 3.1860 3.2755 +2.81
Yuan 6.2005 6.0539 -2.36
(Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)