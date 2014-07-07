(Adds attribution to fourth paragraph quote.) * Indonesian stocks rise 1 percent * Uncertainty on Wednesday's presidential election remains * S.Korea fin min nominee hearing, c.bank meeting eyed By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, July 7 The Indonesian rupiah extended gains to hit a five-week high on Monday helped by firm local stocks ahead of this week's presidential election. The rupiah rose 1.6 percent to 11,680 per dollar, its strongest since May 30, tracking its strength in the currency's non-deliverable forwards. Jakarta shares rose nearly 1 percent, while bond prices gained. On Wednesday, the world's third-largest democracy will choose its next leader of the country with Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and former special forces chief Prabowo Subianto. "From the market's perspective, Jokowi represented reforms and democracy, and Prabowo nationalism," DBS said in a research note. The rupiah rose more than 1 percent against the dollar last week as investors covered short positions, with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the currency ahead of the vote, traders said. In March, the Indonesian currency rose as much as 8 percent against the dollar, outpacing its Asian peers, according to Thomson Reuters data, on hopes of a victory for Jokowi, who has reputation for good governance. The rupiah gave up much of that appreciation as gaps between Jokowi and Prabowo in opinion polls narrowed, prompting investors to prepare for a victory by the ex-general. Reflecting such expectations, the rupiah's one-month implied volatility on Monday rose to 10.3 percent. Volatility fell to as low as 7.1 percent on May 16, lowest since June last year. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged weaker with the Indian rupee underperforming on a lack of dollar supply due to the U.S. market holiday on Friday. The dollar hit its highest level in more than a week against a basket of six major currencies, holding firm after last week's solid U.S. jobs data. WON The South Korean won eased as investors awaited any possible changes in the country's fiscal and monetary policies later this week. The nominee finance minister will speak at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, while the Bank of Korea will hold a rate-setting meeting on Thursday amid growing expectation of fiscal and monetary policy easing to support the slowing economy. Still, exporters were seen lined up to buy the won on dips for settlements, preventing the won from clearing 1,010 per dollar, traders said. "It is difficult to expect big moves with trading volume lower and ahead of big events, but I have not changed strategies to buy the won on dips," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 102.12 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2457 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.937 +0.14 Korean won 1009.60 1008.90 -0.07 Baht 32.39 32.38 -0.03 Peso 43.46 43.47 +0.01 Rupiah 11690.00 11870.00 +1.54 Rupee 59.88 59.72 -0.27 Ringgit 3.1860 3.1858 -0.01 Yuan 6.2005 6.2043 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.09 105.28 +3.12 Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2632 +1.36 Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.950 +0.18 Korean won 1009.60 1055.40 +4.54 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 43.46 44.40 +2.15 Rupiah 11690.00 12160.00 +4.02 Rupee 59.88 61.80 +3.21 Ringgit 3.1860 3.2755 +2.81 Yuan 6.2005 6.0539 -2.36 (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)