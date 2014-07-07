(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, July 7 The Indonesian rupiah extended gains to hit a five-week high on Monday as local shares jumped on foreign inflows ahead of this week's presidential election, while most emerging Asian currencies eased on the dollar's strength. The rupiah rose as much as 1.7 percent to 11,677 per dollar, its strongest since May 30, tracking strength in the currency's non-deliverable forwards. Jakarta shares gained about 1.4 percent to touch a five-week high. On Wednesday, the world's third-largest democracy will choose its next leader. The candidates are Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and former special forces chief Prabowo Subianto. The rupiah's appreciation came even as its regional peers eased. The South Korean won slid as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency this year on some expectations there could be changes in the country's fiscal and monetary policies. The nominated finance minister will speak at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, while the Bank of Korea will hold a rate-setting meeting on Thursday amid growing anticipation of policy easing to support the slowing economy. India's rupee underperformed with growing caution ahead of the budget speech on Thursday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0820 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.01 102.12 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2457 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.937 -0.04 Korean won 1010.95 1008.90 -0.20 Baht 32.40 32.38 -0.06 Peso 43.51 43.47 -0.10 Rupiah 11677.00 11870.00 +1.65 Rupee 60.00 59.72 -0.47 Ringgit 3.1863 3.1858 -0.02 Yuan 6.2031 6.2043 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.01 105.28 +3.20 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2632 +1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.950 29.950 +0.00 Korean won 1010.95 1055.40 +4.40 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 43.51 44.40 +2.03 Rupiah 11677.00 12160.00 +4.14 Rupee 60.00 61.80 +3.00 Ringgit 3.1863 3.2755 +2.80 Yuan 6.2031 6.0539 -2.41 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)