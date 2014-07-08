* Malaysia c.bank expected to raise rates to 3.25 pct on
Thursday
* Rupiah 1-mth vols higher with presidential election in
focus
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, July 8 The Malaysian ringgit rose to its
highest in more than seven months on Tuesday on expectations of
a policy rate hike this week, leading gains among emerging Asian
currencies.
Indonesia's rupiah advanced, but pared most of its
gains because of growing uncertainty over the presidential
election on Wednesday with some opinion polls showing the race
now too close to call.
The ringgit rose as much as 0.4 percent to 3.1760
per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20.
The central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate
to 3.25 percent from the current 3.00 percent at a policy
meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.
That came as Bank Negara had hinted of a monetary policy
tightening to counter the "build-up of financial imbalances" at
its last meeting.
Some traders and analysts doubted how much the ringgit could
strengthen further in a near term, saying an increase of 25
basis points (bps) has been priced in.
"A hike of 25 bps could have some support for the ringgit,
but I don't expect very strong impact. A 25 bps hike is somewhat
almost priced in," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at
Maybank in Singapore.
Maybank's ringgit forecast for the end of the third quarter
is 3.1800, he added.
The Malaysian currency has risen 1.8 percent against the
dollar since the central bank's last meeting on May 8, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
So, a surprise decision to leave the rate unchanged will
hurt the ringgit, traders and analysts said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah initially advanced as much as 0.2 percent to
11,670 per dollar, its strongest since May 30, as local shares
extended gains to touch a near two-month peak.
On Monday, foreign investors bought a net 760.6 billion
rupiah ($65.0 million) worth of Jakarta stocks, their largest
daily net purchase since June 18.
The Indonesian currency, however, gave up most gains as its
one-month implied volatility rose to 11.4 percent, the
highest since February.
The rupiah may strengthen if Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi"
Widodo wins, while a victory of former special forces chief
Prabowo Subianto is seen hitting the currency, traders and
analysts have said.
Still, Jokowi's win is unlikely to reduce volatility much as
investors will keep an eye on the new cabinet, analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.83 101.88 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2463 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.897 29.960 +0.21
Korean won 1011.20 1010.50 -0.07
Baht 32.40 32.40 +0.00
Peso 43.47 43.51 +0.09
Rupiah 11690.00 11695.00 +0.04
Rupee 59.91 60.01 +0.17
Ringgit 3.1770 3.1890 +0.38
Yuan 6.2058 6.2040 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.83 105.28 +3.38
Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2632 +1.40
Taiwan dlr 29.897 29.950 +0.18
Korean won 1011.20 1055.40 +4.37
Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42
Peso 43.47 44.40 +2.13
Rupiah 11690.00 12160.00 +4.02
Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15
Ringgit 3.1770 3.2755 +3.10
Yuan 6.2058 6.0539 -2.45
($1 = 11,700 rupiah)
