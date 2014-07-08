* Malaysia c.bank expected to raise rates to 3.25 pct on Thursday * Rupiah 1-mth vols higher with presidential election in focus (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, July 8 The Malaysian ringgit rose to its highest in more than seven months on Tuesday on expectations of a policy rate hike this week, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies. Indonesia's rupiah advanced, but pared most of its gains because of growing uncertainty over the presidential election on Wednesday with some opinion polls showing the race now too close to call. The ringgit rose as much as 0.4 percent to 3.1760 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20. The central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate to 3.25 percent from the current 3.00 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. That came as Bank Negara had hinted of a monetary policy tightening to counter the "build-up of financial imbalances" at its last meeting. Some traders and analysts doubted how much the ringgit could strengthen further in a near term, saying an increase of 25 basis points (bps) has been priced in. "A hike of 25 bps could have some support for the ringgit, but I don't expect very strong impact. A 25 bps hike is somewhat almost priced in," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Maybank's ringgit forecast for the end of the third quarter is 3.1800, he added. The Malaysian currency has risen 1.8 percent against the dollar since the central bank's last meeting on May 8, according to Thomson Reuters data. So, a surprise decision to leave the rate unchanged will hurt the ringgit, traders and analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah initially advanced as much as 0.2 percent to 11,670 per dollar, its strongest since May 30, as local shares extended gains to touch a near two-month peak. On Monday, foreign investors bought a net 760.6 billion rupiah ($65.0 million) worth of Jakarta stocks, their largest daily net purchase since June 18. The Indonesian currency, however, gave up most gains as its one-month implied volatility rose to 11.4 percent, the highest since February. The rupiah may strengthen if Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wins, while a victory of former special forces chief Prabowo Subianto is seen hitting the currency, traders and analysts have said. Still, Jokowi's win is unlikely to reduce volatility much as investors will keep an eye on the new cabinet, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 101.88 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2463 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.897 29.960 +0.21 Korean won 1011.20 1010.50 -0.07 Baht 32.40 32.40 +0.00 Peso 43.47 43.51 +0.09 Rupiah 11690.00 11695.00 +0.04 Rupee 59.91 60.01 +0.17 Ringgit 3.1770 3.1890 +0.38 Yuan 6.2058 6.2040 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.83 105.28 +3.38 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2632 +1.40 Taiwan dlr 29.897 29.950 +0.18 Korean won 1011.20 1055.40 +4.37 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 43.47 44.40 +2.13 Rupiah 11690.00 12160.00 +4.02 Rupee 59.91 61.80 +3.15 Ringgit 3.1770 3.2755 +3.10 Yuan 6.2058 6.0539 -2.45 ($1 = 11,700 rupiah) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)