(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, July 8 The Malaysian ringgit advanced to
its highest in more than seven months on Tuesday on expectations
of a policy rate hike this week, leading gains among emerging
Asian currencies.
Indonesia's rupiah appreciated on demand from
offshore funds and as local shares climbed to a
seven-week peak ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday.
The market is wary over the uncertain outcome with some
opinion polls showing the race now too close to call.
The ringgit rose as much as 0.5 percent to 3.1720
per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20. Stocks in Kuala
Lumpur touched a record high.
Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit also gained 0.4
percent to 2.5453, its highest since Nov. 11.
Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its key
interest rate to 3.25 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday, a
Reuters poll showed.
The Philippine peso gained 0.3 percent to 43.39
per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 11, as five- and 10-year
bond prices rose.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade
weaker as some traders suspected the foreign exchange
authorities of intervening to stem further appreciation in the
best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year.
Earlier, South Korea's nominee finance minister said fast
movement in foreign exchange rates is not desirable, either up
or down.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.80 101.88 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2448 1.2463 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.960 +0.00
Korean won 1011.50 1010.50 -0.10
Baht 32.39 32.40 +0.03
Peso 43.41 43.51 +0.24
Rupiah 11665.00 11695.00 +0.26
Rupee 59.75 60.01 +0.44
Ringgit 3.1740 3.1890 +0.47
Yuan 6.2032 6.2040 +0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.80 105.28 +3.41
Sing dlr 1.2448 1.2632 +1.48
Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.950 -0.03
Korean won 1011.50 1055.40 +4.34
Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45
Peso 43.41 44.40 +2.28
Rupiah 11665.00 12160.00 +4.24
Rupee 59.75 61.80 +3.43
Ringgit 3.1740 3.2755 +3.20
Yuan 6.2032 6.0539 -2.41
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)