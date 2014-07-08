(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, July 8 The Malaysian ringgit advanced to its highest in more than seven months on Tuesday on expectations of a policy rate hike this week, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies. Indonesia's rupiah appreciated on demand from offshore funds and as local shares climbed to a seven-week peak ahead of the presidential election on Wednesday. The market is wary over the uncertain outcome with some opinion polls showing the race now too close to call. The ringgit rose as much as 0.5 percent to 3.1720 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur touched a record high. Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit also gained 0.4 percent to 2.5453, its highest since Nov. 11. Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate to 3.25 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. The Philippine peso gained 0.3 percent to 43.39 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 11, as five- and 10-year bond prices rose. Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade weaker as some traders suspected the foreign exchange authorities of intervening to stem further appreciation in the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Earlier, South Korea's nominee finance minister said fast movement in foreign exchange rates is not desirable, either up or down. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 101.88 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2448 1.2463 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.960 +0.00 Korean won 1011.50 1010.50 -0.10 Baht 32.39 32.40 +0.03 Peso 43.41 43.51 +0.24 Rupiah 11665.00 11695.00 +0.26 Rupee 59.75 60.01 +0.44 Ringgit 3.1740 3.1890 +0.47 Yuan 6.2032 6.2040 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 105.28 +3.41 Sing dlr 1.2448 1.2632 +1.48 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1011.50 1055.40 +4.34 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 43.41 44.40 +2.28 Rupiah 11665.00 12160.00 +4.24 Rupee 59.75 61.80 +3.43 Ringgit 3.1740 3.2755 +3.20 Yuan 6.2032 6.0539 -2.41 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)