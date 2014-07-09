July 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.56 101.57 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2433 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.899 29.970 +0.24 Korean won 1012.00 1011.90 -0.01 Baht 32.36 32.38 +0.06 Peso 43.35 43.41 +0.13 *Rupiah 11620.00 11620.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.78 59.78 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1730 3.1715 -0.05 Yuan 6.1940 6.2022 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.56 105.28 +3.66 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2632 +1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.899 29.950 +0.17 Korean won 1012.00 1055.40 +4.29 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 43.35 44.40 +2.41 Rupiah 11620.00 12160.00 +4.65 Rupee 59.78 61.80 +3.38 Ringgit 3.1730 3.2755 +3.23 Yuan 6.1940 6.0539 -2.26 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for the presidential election. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)