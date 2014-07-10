PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week in seven as investors opt for riskier assets

* Gold, however, is up over 1 pct in April * SPDR Gold holdings down 6 tonnes since Tuesday * Silver set for worst month since November * Palladium hits highest since March 2015 (Updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday and poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven as investors sought out higher returns than those from holding the non-interest bearing yellow metal by buying into riskier assets. Spot gold