* Rupiah pares gains on uncertainty over vote results, NDFs down * Baht hits 3-month high on hedge funds * Ringgit up before c.bank; 25 bps rate hike seen priced in (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, July 10 The Indonesian rupiah hit a seven-week high on Thursday, in tandem with firmer local stocks and bond prices a day after a tense presidential election, but pared some gains on uncertainty over the winner of the country's most closely fought election. Other emerging Asian currencies advanced after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting provided no clear time frame of when interest rates will rise. The Chinese yuan hovered around a three-month high after the central bank fixed its midpoint much stronger than expected while annual high-level talks between China and the United States took place. Earlier, the rupiah rose as much as 1.0 percent to 11,500 per dollar, its strongest since May 22, as Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday he had won based on quick counts of more than 90 percent of the votes. Jakarta shares jumped to their highest since May 30, 2013 on expectations that Jokowi, who has a clean image and reputation for competence in local government, will be the next president. Most government bond prices also rose. The Indonesian currency, however, gave up some gains as investors took profits and its non-deliverable forwards fell. Jokowi's rival ex-general Prabowo Subianto also declared himself the winner based on contradictory quick count results in the closest election ever in Southeast Asia's largest economy. That suggests a winner will unlikely be known until official results are announced in two weeks. The quick counts are conducted by private agencies which collate actual vote tallies from each district. "We are currently long IDR vs USD in our Asia FX portfolio," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB, saying the majority of unofficial quick counts show Jokowi's victory. "We plan to take profit on this trade in the coming days since the markets have moved in our favour and more improvements will be limited until results are finalised," Yokota said, adding his bank plans to look into going long rupiah again on any correction. The official outcome of the election will not be known until July 22 and the Constitutional Court has until Aug. 22 to rule on any challenges. Challenges could drag things out and may add to concern about the potential for violence between the two sides. The outgoing Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged the two candidates to keep their supporters in check during what will be an agonising two-week wait for the official result. A currency trader in Jakarta said the rupiah could have strengthened past the psychologically important level of 11,500 if Jokowi's victory was clearer. "I bought dollars at the lowest point to square my positions as Jokowi euphoria waned," said the trader, adding he had built up long rupiah bets around 11,700 on expectations of a Jokowi victory. Technically, the rupiah has a resistance level at 11,448, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between April and June. The rupiah and other Indonesian assets have priced in Jokowi's victory to some degree, traders and analysts said. The Indonesian currency has risen more than 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this month, becoming the best performing emerging Asian currency of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data. BAHT The Thai baht rose as much as 0.4 percent to 32.11 per dollar, its strongest since April 10, on demand from hedge funds. Bangkok shares and government bond prices rose. The Thai currency cut some of its earlier gains, tracking other emerging Asian units after data showed China's exports grew less than expected in June. Still, the baht is likely to strengthen further on expectations of more capital inflows as the economy is seen improving since the military government took power, traders said. The central bank is unlikely to stem baht appreciation as the currency has been lagging Asian peers on the political unrest earlier this year, they added. A senior currency trader in Bangkok said the baht may head to 31.80 if it strengthen past 32.10. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit edged up as investors were keeping an eye on the central bank's monetary policy meeting later on Thursday. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The ringgit has priced in such expectations, traders and analysts said, as it has gained nearly 2 percent since May 8 when the monetary authority signalled a policy tightening. "We will probably see profit-taking around 3.15, before the ringgit trades at 3.15 to 3.20 against the dollar for the rest of the quarter," said a trader at a bank in Singapore, referring to the ringgit's value against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 101.65 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2414 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.885 29.962 +0.26 Korean won 1011.50 1012.10 +0.06 Baht 32.18 32.24 +0.19 Peso 43.27 43.32 +0.12 Rupiah 11545.00 11620.00 +0.65 Rupee 59.65 59.75 +0.17 Ringgit 3.1705 3.1725 +0.06 Yuan 6.1968 6.1999 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 105.28 +3.71 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2632 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.885 29.950 +0.22 Korean won 1011.50 1055.40 +4.34 Baht 32.18 32.86 +2.11 Peso 43.27 44.40 +2.61 Rupiah 11545.00 12160.00 +5.33 Rupee 59.65 61.80 +3.60 Ringgit 3.1705 3.2755 +3.31 Yuan 6.1968 6.0539 -2.31 (Additional reporting by Aviel Tan in SINGAPORE and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)