July 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.35 101.34 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2417 1.2415 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.917 29.945 +0.09 Korean won 1016.40 1013.40 -0.30 *Baht 32.19 32.18 -0.03 Peso 43.43 43.38 -0.12 Rupiah 11625.00 11570.00 -0.47 Rupee 60.19 60.19 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1785 -0.14 Yuan 6.2024 6.2028 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.35 105.28 +3.87 Sing dlr 1.2417 1.2632 +1.73 Taiwan dlr 29.917 29.950 +0.11 Korean won 1016.40 1055.40 +3.84 Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08 Peso 43.43 44.40 +2.22 Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60 Rupee 60.19 61.80 +2.67 Ringgit 3.1830 3.2755 +2.91 Yuan 6.2024 6.0539 -2.39 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)