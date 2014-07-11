* Won to see worst week in 4 months as offshore funds sell * Ringgit down on profit-taking after rate rise * Rupiah down on uncertainty over election result (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, July 11 The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Friday and most regional units were set to show a fall on the week after problems at a Portuguese bank and disappointing global economic data hurt sentiment. The won was poised for its biggest weekly drop in four months as offshore funds took profits amid a lack of demand from exporters. Malaysia's ringgit failed to benefit from the central bank's interest rate rise on Thursday - the first in more than three years - as the decision had been widely expected. The rupiah fell on uncertainty over the outcome of Wednesday's presidential election. Investors booked profits from emerging Asian currencies because of fears about the potential fallout from financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies behind Portugal's largest listed bank. Regional shares recouped early losses as sentiment in the region proved resilient to the Portuguese concerns amid signs that offshore funds were returning to emerging world assets. Emerging Asian currencies may see a further correction for a short while due to increasing risk aversion, analysts said, but demand for higher yields should provide support. "The move is temporary, especially as I don't believe the euro zone banking crisis is going to reignite following the ECB's liquidity pledge," said Andy Ji, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Asian currency strategist in Singapore, referring to Asian currency moves on Friday. "The 'search for yield story' in Asia should have gotten a further lift from BNM hiking. In Asia, we expect a few central banks to follow suit," Ji said. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Malaysia's central bank, is expected to increase interest rates once more before the end of this year due to inflationary pressure and robust growth, analysts said after Thursday's move. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this year as investors took advantage of easier monetary policies by major central banks to seek higher returns in the area. This week, however, regional currencies have slid. The won has lost 1.1 percent against the dollar so far this week. If maintained, that would be the largest weekly loss since mid-March, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Thursday the Bank of Korea modestly scaled back its expectations for growth and inflation, a sign that rates will stay steady for some time. The foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem further appreciation in the second-best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. India's rupee followed the won with a 0.7 percent loss. The ringgit, the Philippine peso and the Chinese yuan have also edged down. The rupiah bucked the trend with a 2.5 percent appreciation, which would be its largest weekly gain since mid-February. The Indonesian currency and shares got support from the prospect of a presidential election victory for Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, widely seen as more business-friendly than his rival, ex-general Prabowo Subianto. WON The won lost as much as 0.7 percent to 1,020.8 per dollar, its weakest since June 25. Exporters took away dollar offers for settlements as offshore funds continued to cut won holdings, putting pressure on the currency. The South Korean currency is seen falling to 1,022.0, a 55-day moving average. The won has been stronger than the average since late March. RINGGIT The ringgit fell in thin trading as traders focused more on Portugal than the central bank's rate rise. Weak risk sentiment may hurt the Malaysian currency further, but its downside is seen limited as the central bank is expected to raise rates again, traders said. "3.20 would be the maximum," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, when asked how much the ringgit could weaken against the dollar. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as local and foreign banks booked profits from its weekly gain. Jakarta shares lost 1.7 percent, underperforming other Asian equities, while most government bond prices slid. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,627 per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,549. The rupiah is expected to stay volatile until the election commission announces the official result around July 22, traders and analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.26 101.34 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2415 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.927 29.945 +0.06 Korean won 1019.60 1013.40 -0.61 *Baht 32.19 32.18 -0.03 Peso 43.50 43.38 -0.26 Rupiah 11585.00 11570.00 -0.13 Rupee 60.18 60.19 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1785 -0.20 Yuan 6.2082 6.2028 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.26 105.28 +3.97 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2632 +1.69 Taiwan dlr 29.927 29.950 +0.08 Korean won 1019.60 1055.40 +3.51 Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08 Peso 43.50 44.40 +2.07 Rupiah 11585.00 12160.00 +4.96 Rupee 60.18 61.80 +2.69 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84 Yuan 6.2082 6.0539 -2.49 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Alan Raybould)