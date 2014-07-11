(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, July 11 The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, and most regional units were set to show weekly declines after problems at a Portuguese bank and disappointing global economic data hurt sentiment. The Philippine peso extended slides after the central bank cut its forecasts for this year's current account and balance of payments. Malaysia's ringgit failed to benefit from the central bank's interest rate rise on Thursday - the first in more than three years - as the decision had been widely expected. Most emerging Asian currencies were weaker this week as investors booked profits due to fears about the potential fallout from financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies behind Portugal's largest-listed bank. The won ended weekly local trade down 1.0 percent against the dollar after the South Korean central bank modestly scaled back its expectations for growth and inflation. That was the largest weekly loss since mid-March, according to Thomson Reuters data. India's rupee followed the won with a 0.5 percent loss on scepticism about whether the new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can achieve its ambitious fiscal deficit target. The peso fell 0.3 percent. The ringgit and the Chinese yuan have also edged down. The rupiah bucked the trend with a 2.5 percent appreciation, which would be its largest weekly gain since mid-February if maintained. The currency and Indonesian stocks were supported by the prospect of a presidential election victory for Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, widely seen as more business-friendly than his rival, ex-general Prabowo Subianto. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.34 101.34 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2415 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.978 29.945 -0.11 Korean won 1018.70 1013.40 -0.52 *Baht 32.19 32.18 -0.03 Peso 43.56 43.38 -0.41 Rupiah 11578.00 11570.00 -0.07 Rupee 60.08 60.19 +0.18 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1785 -0.20 Yuan 6.2072 6.2028 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.34 105.28 +3.88 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2632 +1.81 Taiwan dlr 29.978 29.950 -0.09 Korean won 1018.70 1055.40 +3.60 Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08 Peso 43.56 44.40 +1.92 Rupiah 11578.00 12160.00 +5.03 Rupee 60.08 61.80 +2.86 Ringgit 3.1850 3.2755 +2.84 Yuan 6.2072 6.0539 -2.47 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)