SINGAPORE, July 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0223 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Thai baht's previous close is from last Thursday. Thai markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0223 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.36 101.25 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2407 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.990 +0.23 Korean won 1018.00 1019.00 +0.10 Baht 32.14 32.18 +0.12 Peso 43.54 43.56 +0.05 Rupiah 11630.00 11580.00 -0.43 Rupee 59.93 59.92 -0.02 Ringgit 3.1805 3.1860 +0.17 Yuan 6.2062 6.2037 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.36 105.28 +3.86 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2632 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.950 +0.09 Korean won 1018.00 1055.40 +3.67 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.54 44.40 +1.96 Rupiah 11630.00 12160.00 +4.56 Rupee 59.93 61.80 +3.12 Ringgit 3.1805 3.2755 +2.99 Yuan 6.2062 6.0539 -2.45 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)