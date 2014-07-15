SINGAPORE, July 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Malaysian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0224 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.58 101.55 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2420 1.2415 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.978 30.001 +0.08 Korean won 1023.90 1018.20 -0.56 Baht 32.16 32.12 -0.14 Peso 43.60 43.49 -0.25 Rupiah 11720.00 11660.00 -0.51 Rupee 60.07 60.08 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1815 +0.08 Yuan 6.2106 6.2059 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.58 105.28 +3.64 Sing dlr 1.2420 1.2632 +1.71 Taiwan dlr 29.978 29.950 -0.09 Korean won 1023.90 1055.40 +3.08 Baht 32.16 32.86 +2.18 Peso 43.60 44.40 +1.84 Rupiah 11720.00 12160.00 +3.75 Rupee 60.07 61.80 +2.88 Ringgit 3.1790 3.2755 +3.04 Yuan 6.2106 6.0539 -2.52 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)