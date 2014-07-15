* Dollar mostly firmer vs Asia FX ahead of Yellen's testimony * Asian currencies retreat after recent rally (Adds text, updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano and Aviel Tan SINGAPORE, July 15 Asian currencies fell back against the dollar on Tuesday after a strong run as some players squared positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony on monetary policy. The weakness in Asian currencies was in contrast to the firm tone in some regional equity markets, which suggested there was no broad retreat from risky assets. Shares in South Korea and Indonesia pushed higher, while their currencies fell. "The only thing I can imagine is that people are squaring up," said Mirza Baig, head of foreign exchange and interest rate strategy in Asia for BNP Paribas in Singapore. "We've had a strong run in Asian currencies recently, so it may be profit-taking ahead of what is seen as an important event," he said, referring to Yellen's testimony. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this year as investors reacted to easy monetary policies by major deveoped world central banks by seeking higher returns in the area. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won led the drop in Asian currencies, falling more than 1 percent at one point on dollar-buying by offshore investors. The won, which climbed to a six-year high of 1,008.4 per dollar earlier this month, fell 0.9 percent to 1,027.4 , suffering its biggest one-day percentage loss in more than five months. Market participants said the won retreated as foreigners bought dollars ahead of Yellen's testimony to a U.S. Senate committee starting later on Tuesday. A dearth of dollar-selling by local exporters was cited as another factor. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah retreated as the dollar gained a boost on short-covering. The dollar's rise versus the rupiah gained momentum after some dollar-buying orders were triggered at levels above 11,700. THAI BAHT The Thai baht eased 0.1 percent to 32.16 versus the dollar. The baht, however, is still up more than 2 percent compared to troughs hit in early June, having gained when Thailand's political deadlock ended after the military took over the government in May to end months of political turmoil. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Malaysian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0627 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.55 101.55 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2415 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.980 30.001 +0.07 Korean won 1027.65 1018.20 -0.92 Baht 32.16 32.12 -0.14 Peso 43.65 43.49 -0.38 Rupiah 11730.00 11660.00 -0.60 Rupee 60.21 60.08 -0.22 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1815 +0.08 Yuan 6.2103 6.2059 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.55 105.28 +3.67 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2632 +1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1027.65 1055.40 +2.70 Baht 32.16 32.86 +2.18 Peso 43.65 44.40 +1.71 Rupiah 11730.00 12160.00 +3.67 Rupee 60.21 61.80 +2.64 Ringgit 3.1790 3.2755 +3.04 Yuan 6.2103 6.0539 -2.52 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Yena Park, Lydia Lim and Christine Kim in Seoul; Editing by Alan Raybould)