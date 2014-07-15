(Updates levels. For earlier report, click on )

SINGAPORE, July 15 Asian currencies fell back against the dollar on Tuesday after a strong run as some players squared positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony on monetary policy.

The weakness in Asian currencies was in contrast to the firm tone in some regional equity markets, which suggested there was no broad retreat from risky assets.

Shares in South Korea and Indonesia pushed higher, while their currencies fell.

Most emerging Asian currencies have risen this year as investors reacted to the easy monetary policies of major developed world central banks by seeking higher returns in the area.

The South Korean won led the drop in Asian currencies, falling more than 1 percent at one point on dollar-buying by offshore investors.

Market participants said the won retreated as foreigners bought dollars ahead of Yellen's testimony to a U.S. Senate committee starting later on Tuesday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Malaysian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 101.55 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2415 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.032 30.001 -0.10 Korean won 1027.00 1018.20 -0.86 Baht 32.14 32.12 -0.08 Peso 43.61 43.49 -0.29 Rupiah 11725.00 11660.00 -0.55 Rupee 60.11 60.08 -0.05 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1815 +0.08 Yuan 6.2080 6.2059 -0.03

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.51 105.28 +3.71 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2632 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 30.032 29.950 -0.27 Korean won 1027.00 1055.40 +2.77 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.61 44.40 +1.80 Rupiah 11725.00 12160.00 +3.71 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81 Ringgit 3.1790 3.2755 +3.04 Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48

