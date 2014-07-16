SINGAPORE, July 16 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and Philippine
Dealing System, used for foreign exchange trading, was suspended
after government offices were ordered shut as typhoon Rammasun
hit the capital, Manila.
*Ringgit's close is from Monday. Malaysian markets were
closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Change on the day at 0149 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.70 101.68 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2437 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.042 +0.14
Korean won 1031.80 1027.40 -0.43
Baht 32.17 32.14 -0.09
Peso 43.61 43.61 +0.00
Rupiah 11795.00 11730.00 -0.55
Rupee 60.12 60.13 +0.02
Ringgit 3.1960 3.1815 -0.45
Yuan 6.2109 6.2080 -0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.70 105.28 +3.52
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2632 +1.52
Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17
Korean won 1031.80 1055.40 +2.29
Baht 32.17 32.86 +2.14
Peso 43.61 44.40 +1.80
Rupiah 11795.00 12160.00 +3.09
Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79
Ringgit 3.1960 3.2755 +2.49
Yuan 6.2109 6.0539 -2.53
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)