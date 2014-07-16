SINGAPORE, July 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and Philippine Dealing System, used for foreign exchange trading, was suspended after government offices were ordered shut as typhoon Rammasun hit the capital, Manila. *Ringgit's close is from Monday. Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0149 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.70 101.68 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2437 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.042 +0.14 Korean won 1031.80 1027.40 -0.43 Baht 32.17 32.14 -0.09 Peso 43.61 43.61 +0.00 Rupiah 11795.00 11730.00 -0.55 Rupee 60.12 60.13 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1960 3.1815 -0.45 Yuan 6.2109 6.2080 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.70 105.28 +3.52 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2632 +1.52 Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1031.80 1055.40 +2.29 Baht 32.17 32.86 +2.14 Peso 43.61 44.40 +1.80 Rupiah 11795.00 12160.00 +3.09 Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1960 3.2755 +2.49 Yuan 6.2109 6.0539 -2.53 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)