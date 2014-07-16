(Updates prices. For earlier report, click on )

SINGAPORE, July 16 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit sagged on Wednesday as the dollar managed to hold firm after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony the previous day was seen as relatively balanced.

The dollar's generally firm tone seemed to be spilling over into Asian currencies, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

"The general market sentiment is that the dollar is starting to show a bit of resilience...and some short-covering is taking place," Murata said, adding that there was some caution toward Asian currencies in the wake of their recent rally.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar touched a one-month high on Wednesday.

The won hit a 2-1/2-month low versus the dollar after comments from South Korea's finance minister and central bank governor increased expectations of a rate cut.

Data showing that China's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter helped the won trim some of its losses.

Market participants said Yellen's congressional testimony on Tuesday offered few fresh hints on the outlook for monetary policy and sounded relatively balanced.

Yellen said the one thing that might prompt the Fed to raise rates earlier or faster is if hiring and wages take off in an unexpected way.

She added, however, that U.S. labour markets are far from healthy and signalled the Fed will keep monetary policy loose until hiring and wage data show the effects of the financial crisis are "completely gone."

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

*Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and Philippine Dealing System, used for foreign exchange trading, was suspended after government offices were ordered to close as typhoon Rammasun hit Manila.

*The ringgit's previous close is from Monday. Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 101.68 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2437 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.062 30.042 -0.07 Korean won 1031.90 1027.40 -0.44 Baht 32.11 32.14 +0.11 Peso 43.61 43.61 +0.00 Rupiah 11705.00 11730.00 +0.21 Rupee 60.10 60.13 +0.06 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1815 -0.20 Yuan 6.2047 6.2080 +0.05

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.68 105.28 +3.54 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2632 +1.70 Taiwan dlr 30.062 29.950 -0.37 Korean won 1031.90 1055.40 +2.28 Baht 32.11 32.86 +2.35 Peso 43.61 44.40 +1.80 Rupiah 11705.00 12160.00 +3.89 Rupee 60.10 61.80 +2.84 Ringgit 3.1880 3.2755 +2.74 Yuan 6.2047 6.0539 -2.43

------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; additional reporting by Lydia Lim and Yena Park in Seoul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)