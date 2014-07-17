SINGAPORE, July 17 The following table shows
rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0215 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.50 101.67 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2424 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.976 30.072 +0.32
Korean won 1029.00 1032.10 +0.30
Baht 32.13 32.10 -0.09
Peso 43.56 43.61 +0.13
Rupiah 11665.00 11690.00 +0.21
Rupee 60.12 60.12 -0.00
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1880 +0.19
Yuan 6.2028 6.2047 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.50 105.28 +3.72
Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2632 +1.81
Taiwan dlr 29.976 29.950 -0.09
Korean won 1029.00 1055.40 +2.57
Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27
Peso 43.56 44.40 +1.93
Rupiah 11665.00 12160.00 +4.24
Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79
Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94
Yuan 6.2028 6.0539 -2.40
------------------------------------------------
