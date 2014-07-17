SINGAPORE, July 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0215 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.50 101.67 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2424 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.976 30.072 +0.32 Korean won 1029.00 1032.10 +0.30 Baht 32.13 32.10 -0.09 Peso 43.56 43.61 +0.13 Rupiah 11665.00 11690.00 +0.21 Rupee 60.12 60.12 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1880 +0.19 Yuan 6.2028 6.2047 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.50 105.28 +3.72 Sing dlr 1.2408 1.2632 +1.81 Taiwan dlr 29.976 29.950 -0.09 Korean won 1029.00 1055.40 +2.57 Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27 Peso 43.56 44.40 +1.93 Rupiah 11665.00 12160.00 +4.24 Rupee 60.12 61.80 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94 Yuan 6.2028 6.0539 -2.40 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)