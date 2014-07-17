* Most Asian currencies push higher

* Rupiah eases but up from previous day's low

* Focus on official tally of Indonesia presidential vote

* Won rises but gains capped by rate-cut speculation (Adds text, updates prices)

By Aviel Tan

SINGAPORE, July 17 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday, while the Indonesian rupiah held above a one-week low ahead of the release by next week of the official results of Indonesia's presidential election.

The rupiah eased 0.1 percent on the day to 11,705, but remained above Wednesday's trough of 11,825, which was the rupiah's lowest level since July 7.

Investors are betting on a Joko "Jokowi" Widodo win based on unofficial tallies from quick polls, helping to support the Indonesian currency.

A trader at a bank in Indonesia said a Jokowi win would probably lift the rupiah to 11,255 against the U.S. dollar.

He cautioned, however, against trading on euphoria after a Jokowi win. "It's a never ending story," he said. "I'm sure the result will be challenged."

Both Jokowi and his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto, have claimed victory in the election held on July 9, and the Elections Commission is to announce the official result by July 22.

After the official result is declared, candidates can challenge the results in the Constitutional Court, the final arbiter over contested polls.

Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank, said he remains cautious on Indonesia even as markets expect a Jokowi win as "the political scenario still has uncertainty as the parliament remains skewed towards the Prabowo coalition."

Elsewhere, the South Korean won rose 0.3 percent on foreign inflows to 1,029.1, but its gains were capped amid speculation there will be an interest rate cut.

The Indian rupee held steady, underperforming on a day when most Asian currencies rose. The rupee was held back by dollar demand from banks for oil and defence-related payments.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

*Peso's previous close is from July 15. Change on the day at 0829 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 101.67 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2424 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.036 30.072 +0.12 Korean won 1028.95 1032.10 +0.31 Baht 32.14 32.10 -0.12 Peso 43.51 43.61 +0.24 Rupiah 11705.00 11690.00 -0.13 Rupee 60.11 60.12 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1765 3.1880 +0.36 Yuan 6.2040 6.2047 +0.01

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 105.28 +3.74 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2632 +1.81 Taiwan dlr 30.036 29.950 -0.29 Korean won 1028.95 1055.40 +2.57 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.51 44.40 +2.05 Rupiah 11705.00 12160.00 +3.89 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.82 Ringgit 3.1765 3.2755 +3.12 Yuan 6.2040 6.0539 -2.42

------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Lydia Lim; Writing by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)