* Bullish bets on won cut sharply; won sentiment weakest
since late March
* Rupiah bets turn slightly bullish, first such position
since May
* Baht bets turn slightly bullish, first time like that
since October
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 17 Investors sharply reduced
their bullish bets on the South Korean won over the last two
weeks, while turning slightly bullish on the Indonesian rupiah
for the first time since May, a Reuters poll showed.
Long positions in the won fell sharply compared
to the previous survey in early July, when investors increased
their bullish bets in the South Korean currency to the largest
since January 2013.
While the poll showed that investors were still bullish on
the South Korean won, sentiment fell to the weakest since late
March, when investors were slightly bearish on the currency.
After hitting a six-year high against the dollar in early
July due to capital inflows and a continuous current account
surplus, the won has retreated over the past two weeks.
It touched a 2-1/2 month low versus the dollar earlier this
week, dented by policymakers' comments that appeared to raise
the chances of an interest rate cut.
South Korea's new finance minister and its central bank
governor both highlighted weakness in Asia's fourth-largest
economy on Wednesday, adding to market expectations that an
interest rate cut could be in the offing.
Bets on the Indonesian rupiah turned slightly
bullish, the first such positioning in the currency since May.
The rupiah had rallied strongly last week, buoyed by
expectations that Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would become Indonesia's
next president.
Investors are betting on a Jokowi win based on unofficial
tallies from quick polls.
Both Jokowi and his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto,
have claimed victory in the election held on July 9, and the
Elections Commission is to announce the official result by July
22.
Bets on the Thai baht turned slightly bullish, the
first positioning like that in the baht since October.
The baht has edged higher over the past few weeks and has
risen by about 2.3 percent from a trough hit in early June,
having gained as Thailand's political tensions eased after the
military took power in May to end months of turmoil.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
17-July -0.39 -0.16 -0.31 -0.04 0.05 -0.35 -0.92 -0.34 -0.08
3-July -0.69 -1.53 -0.47 0.64 -0.57 -0.14 -0.92 -0.69 0.28
19-June -0.18 -1.10 -0.18 0.45 -0.41 -0.34 -0.73 -0.24 0.15
5-June 0.29 -1.21 -0.06 0.51 -0.29 -1.01 -0.65 -0.69 0.73
22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54
8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17
24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13
10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10
27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35
13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)