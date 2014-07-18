* Asian currencies slip on heightened geopolitical risks

* Ringgit slips 0.4 pct vs dollar but stays above this week's low

* Won and rupee fall 0.3 pct; baht and Philippine peso ease 0.2 pct (Adds text, updates prices)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, July 18 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday as the downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine stoked geopolitical tension and made investors wary of riskier assets.

However, moves were relatively small. The ringgit eased 0.4 percent to 3.1885 versus the dollar but stayed above a recent low of 3.2005 that had been touched on Wednesday.

Among other currencies, the South Korean won and Indian rupee both fell about 0.3 percent, while the Philippine peso and Thai baht shed 0.2 percent.

"The general theme in the market, the predominant theme today, seems to be risk aversion. So we do expect dollar/Asia to head higher in the near term," said Divya Devesh, currency strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"Whether this move will be sustained is still quite uncertain. It will depend on how the geopolitical risks unfold ... I think this will be a broader dollar/Asia move rather than specific to ringgit," he added.

On one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), the ringgit showed some resilience and edged higher versus the dollar .

A U.S. official said Washington believed a surface-to-air missile had brought down the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board, an incident that sharply raises the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, said market players were probably trimming some of their positions as they reassess geopolitical risks.

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

The bid rate on one-month implied volatility for the dollar versus the ringgit touched a two-month high of 5.625 percent on Friday and last stood at 4.950 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Vols have been at multi-year lows across asset classes and markets were really just waiting for any trigger," said Standard Chartered Bank's Devesh.

"This escalation in geopolitical risk could be that trigger, and we could see a move higher in vols in general," he added.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, touched a three-month high at one point on Thursday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0424 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.33 101.17 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2416 1.2438 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.046 +0.22 Korean won 1032.60 1029.10 -0.34 Baht 32.20 32.14 -0.19 Peso 43.60 43.50 -0.23 Rupiah 11680.00 11680.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.38 60.18 -0.33 Ringgit 3.1885 3.1765 -0.38 Yuan 6.2020 6.2045 +0.04

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.33 105.28 +3.89 Sing dlr 1.2416 1.2632 +1.74 Taiwan dlr 29.981 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1032.60 1055.40 +2.21 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 43.60 44.40 +1.82 Rupiah 11680.00 12160.00 +4.11 Rupee 60.38 61.80 +2.35 Ringgit 3.1885 3.2755 +2.73 Yuan 6.2020 6.0539 -2.39

(Editing by Alan Raybould)