(Updates prices. For earlier report, click on )

SINGAPORE, July 18 Asian currencies showed resilience after slipping early on Friday due to worries about geopolitical risk, with the rupiah outperforming ahead of the official results of Indonesia's presidential election.

Most Asian currencies had fallen initially as the downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine on Thursday stoked geopolitical tension and made investors wary of riskier assets.

They later pared their losses and in late trade most were either flat on the day or in positive territory.

The South Korean won ended steady in onshore trade but still suffered its biggest weekly loss since March, falling about 1 percent on the week.

The won touched a 2-1/2-month low versus the dollar earlier this week, dented by policymakers' comments that appeared to raise the chances of an interest rate cut.

A Reuters poll published on Thursday showed that investors had sharply reduced their bullish bets on the won compared to two weeks ago.

The Malaysian ringgit eased 0.2 percent and the Indian rupee sagged about 0.1 percent on the day but both were up from their intraday lows.

The Indonesian rupiah outperformed, rising 0.6 percent on the day to 11,610 versus the dollar.

Dollar-selling in non-deliverable forwards helped give a boost to the rupiah ahead of the release by next week of the official results of Indonesia's presidential election.

Investors tend to see Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as more positive for the economy and have been betting on a win for him, based on unofficial tallies from quick polls, which has helped support the Indonesian currency.

Both Jokowi and his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto, have claimed victory in the election held on July 9. The Elections Commission is to announce the official result by July 22.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0858 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.40 101.17 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2438 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.041 30.046 +0.02 Korean won 1029.20 1029.10 -0.01 Baht 32.13 32.14 +0.03 Peso 43.51 43.50 -0.02 Rupiah 11610.00 11680.00 +0.60 Rupee 60.27 60.18 -0.14 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1765 -0.17 Yuan 6.2080 6.2045 -0.06

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.40 105.28 +3.82 Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2632 +1.76 Taiwan dlr 30.041 29.950 -0.30 Korean won 1029.20 1055.40 +2.55 Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27 Peso 43.51 44.40 +2.03 Rupiah 11610.00 12160.00 +4.74 Rupee 60.27 61.80 +2.55 Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94 Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48

------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)