(Updates prices. For earlier report, click on )
SINGAPORE, July 18 Asian currencies showed
resilience after slipping early on Friday due to worries about
geopolitical risk, with the rupiah outperforming ahead of the
official results of Indonesia's presidential election.
Most Asian currencies had fallen initially as the downing of
a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine on Thursday stoked
geopolitical tension and made investors wary of riskier assets.
They later pared their losses and in late trade most were
either flat on the day or in positive territory.
The South Korean won ended steady in onshore trade
but still suffered its biggest weekly loss since
March, falling about 1 percent on the week.
The won touched a 2-1/2-month low versus the dollar earlier
this week, dented by policymakers' comments that appeared to
raise the chances of an interest rate cut.
A Reuters poll published on Thursday showed that investors
had sharply reduced their bullish bets on the won compared to
two weeks ago.
The Malaysian ringgit eased 0.2 percent and the
Indian rupee sagged about 0.1 percent on the day but
both were up from their intraday lows.
The Indonesian rupiah outperformed, rising 0.6 percent on
the day to 11,610 versus the dollar.
Dollar-selling in non-deliverable forwards
helped give a boost to the rupiah ahead of the release by next
week of the official results of Indonesia's presidential
election.
Investors tend to see Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as more positive
for the economy and have been betting on a win for him, based on
unofficial tallies from quick polls, which has helped support
the Indonesian currency.
Both Jokowi and his rival, former general Prabowo Subianto,
have claimed victory in the election held on July 9. The
Elections Commission is to announce the official result by July
22.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0858 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.40 101.17 -0.23
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2438 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 30.041 30.046 +0.02
Korean won 1029.20 1029.10 -0.01
Baht 32.13 32.14 +0.03
Peso 43.51 43.50 -0.02
Rupiah 11610.00 11680.00 +0.60
Rupee 60.27 60.18 -0.14
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1765 -0.17
Yuan 6.2080 6.2045 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.40 105.28 +3.82
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2632 +1.76
Taiwan dlr 30.041 29.950 -0.30
Korean won 1029.20 1055.40 +2.55
Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27
Peso 43.51 44.40 +2.03
Rupiah 11610.00 12160.00 +4.74
Rupee 60.27 61.80 +2.55
Ringgit 3.1820 3.2755 +2.94
Yuan 6.2080 6.0539 -2.48
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)