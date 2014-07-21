AUTOSHOW-Kia Motors exec says to announce India car factory "soon"
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE, July 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.27 101.34 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2414 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.970 30.051 +0.27 Korean won 1028.20 1029.50 +0.13 Baht 32.10 32.13 +0.09 Peso 43.47 43.51 +0.09 Rupiah 11585.00 11610.00 +0.22 Rupee 60.28 60.28 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1835 +0.17 Yuan 6.2064 6.2080 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.27 105.28 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2632 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.950 -0.07 Korean won 1028.20 1055.40 +2.65 Baht 32.10 32.86 +2.37 Peso 43.47 44.40 +2.13 Rupiah 11585.00 12160.00 +4.96 Rupee 60.28 61.80 +2.52 Ringgit 3.1780 3.2755 +3.07 Yuan 6.2064 6.0539 -2.46 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.