SINGAPORE, July 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.27 101.34 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2414 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.970 30.051 +0.27 Korean won 1028.20 1029.50 +0.13 Baht 32.10 32.13 +0.09 Peso 43.47 43.51 +0.09 Rupiah 11585.00 11610.00 +0.22 Rupee 60.28 60.28 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1835 +0.17 Yuan 6.2064 6.2080 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.27 105.28 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.2412 1.2632 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.950 -0.07 Korean won 1028.20 1055.40 +2.65 Baht 32.10 32.86 +2.37 Peso 43.47 44.40 +2.13 Rupiah 11585.00 12160.00 +4.96 Rupee 60.28 61.80 +2.52 Ringgit 3.1780 3.2755 +3.07 Yuan 6.2064 6.0539 -2.46 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)