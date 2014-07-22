(Updates prices. For previous report, click on )
SINGAPORE, July 22 The Indonesian rupiah shed
its earlier gains in volatile trading ahead of an announcement
to declare the winner of the country's closely fought
presidential election.
The likely loser, former general Prabowo Subianto, refusing
to concede defeat, made a last-gasp attempt to delay the
announcement of the official results due on Tuesday.
An official from his party, however, later said Prabowo has
withdrawn his presidential candidacy after denouncing the
election process as undemocratic.
It was not clear how Prabowo's actions would affect the
announcement by the Elections Commission later on Tuesday on the
outcome of the July 9 election.
After rising to as high as around 11,505 versus the dollar
earlier in the day, the rupiah later gave up all of its gains
and last stood at 11,590 versus the dollar, down 0.2
percent on the day.
The Elections Commission is expected to declare Jakarta
Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the nation's next leader.
The rupiah has been supported in recent weeks as investors
bet on a win for the Jakarta governor, who is perceived as more
business-friendly than Prabowo.
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in
Hong Kong, said that with a win by Jokowi having been priced in
by the market, the focus will eventually shift to policy
measures from him.
"We need to see fundamental steps from Widodo to become more
bullish IDR," Tihanyi said.
"Subsidy reform is likely to be pushed to next year if his
words are any indication, and so the market will look at what he
can provide in the interim," he added.
Elsewhere, Asian currencies were mostly steady to firmer,
with market participants saying they seemed to be benefiting
from investor interest for relatively high-yielding assets,
despite lingering worries about geopolitical risks.
The Thai baht rose to as high as 31.79 versus the dollar
at one point on Tuesday, its strongest level since last
November.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0856 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.53 101.40 -0.13
Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2397 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.025 30.037 +0.04
Korean won 1024.55 1026.80 +0.22
Baht 31.85 31.94 +0.28
Peso 43.40 43.45 +0.12
Rupiah 11580.00 11567.00 -0.11
Rupee 60.24 60.31 +0.12
Ringgit 3.1765 3.1740 -0.08
Yuan 6.2037 6.2089 +0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.53 105.28 +3.69
Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2632 +1.81
Taiwan dlr 30.025 29.950 -0.25
Korean won 1024.55 1055.40 +3.01
Baht 31.85 32.86 +3.17
Peso 43.40 44.40 +2.29
Rupiah 11580.00 12160.00 +5.01
Rupee 60.24 61.80 +2.60
Ringgit 3.1765 3.2755 +3.12
Yuan 6.2037 6.0539 -2.41
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)