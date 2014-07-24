BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
SINGAPORE, July 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Taiwan dollar's previous close is from July 22. Financial markets in Taiwan were closed on Wednesday due to Typhoon Matmo. Change on the day at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.56 101.48 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2368 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.982 30.035 +0.18 Korean won 1028.30 1023.70 -0.45 Baht 31.83 31.78 -0.16 Peso 43.30 43.24 -0.15 Rupiah 11525.00 11495.00 -0.26 Rupee 60.09 60.09 0.00 Ringgit 3.1670 3.1675 +0.02 Yuan 6.1945 6.1983 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.56 105.28 +3.66 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2632 +2.09 Taiwan dlr 29.982 29.950 -0.11 Korean won 1028.30 1055.40 +2.64 Baht 31.83 32.86 +3.24 Peso 43.30 44.40 +2.53 Rupiah 11525.00 12160.00 +5.51 Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.84 Ringgit 3.1670 3.2755 +3.43 Yuan 6.1945 6.0539 -2.27 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Gets import alert from USFDA for its Aurangabad plant - FDA website
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at conference in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: HDFC Bank conference call after quar