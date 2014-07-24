(Adds text, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, July 24 Asian currencies slipped on
Thursday as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while
the won fell as South Korea's weak second-quarter growth
bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut.
The won fell 0.5 percent to 1,028.6 versus the dollar
, snapping a three-day winning streak.
South Korea offered billions of dollars in stimulus spending
on Thursday to shore up domestic demand after Asia's
fourth-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in more than a
year in the second quarter.
The Indonesian rupiah slipped 0.6 percent to 11,565 versus
the dollar, down from a two-month high of 11,475 set on
Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupiah retreated due to dollar-buying by local players
and corporate demand for the greenback, traders
said.
The rupiah had rallied on Wednesday, the day after Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo was declared the winner of Indonesia's
presidential election.
The Malaysian ringgit also faltered on Thursday, slipping
0.2 percent to 3.1735.
The generally weak tone in Asian currencies was probably
caused by profit-taking, a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala
Lumpur said.
The Thai baht retreated 0.1 percent to 31.82 versus
the dollar, pulling back from an eight-month high of 31.75 set
this week.
"There have been enhanced portfolio inflows into Thailand
this week," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at
Maybank. These follow "a relative period of stability under the
current junta's control" and reflect expectations there will be
a pick-up in infrastructure spending, he said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Taiwan dollar's previous close is from July 22. Financial
markets in Taiwan were closed on Wednesday due to Typhoon Matmo.
Change on the day at 0900 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.53 101.48 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2378 1.2368 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.042 30.035 -0.02
Korean won 1028.45 1023.70 -0.46
Baht 31.82 31.78 -0.13
Peso 43.30 43.24 -0.14
Rupiah 11565.00 11495.00 -0.61
Rupee 60.09 60.09 +0.01
Ringgit 3.1735 3.1675 -0.19
Yuan 6.1949 6.1983 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.53 105.28 +3.69
Sing dlr 1.2378 1.2632 +2.05
Taiwan dlr 30.042 29.950 -0.31
Korean won 1028.45 1055.40 +2.62
Baht 31.82 32.86 +3.27
Peso 43.30 44.40 +2.54
Rupiah 11565.00 12160.00 +5.14
Rupee 60.09 61.80 +2.85
Ringgit 3.1735 3.2755 +3.21
Yuan 6.1949 6.0539 -2.28
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Aviel Tan, and Lydia Lim in
Seoul)